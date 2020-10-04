Game Review: Mafia - Definitive Edition - Al Caprovolone

It’s the 1930s, America’s dryer than a Kalahari communion wafer, and the Great Depression isn’t that great really. It’s a depressing…depression. In that age, there was a fortune to be made provided that you were the type of enterprising fella who knew how to grease a few palms and bend the law just enough. Bootleggers ran moonshine out of Kentucky, Italy’s oldest family made a fortune and one plucky cab driver found himself neck-deep in mob warfare thanks to a kiss from lady luck on one fateful night.

Mafia was that game in 2002. Debuting in an age where games were becoming more cinematic and ambitious in nature, Illusion Softworks may have pinched some inspiration from the likes of Grand Theft Auto 3 but the end result was still a uniquely charming tale of corruption and cannoli. It may have looked like a sandbox adventure, but Mafia was a surprisingly linear experience that balanced on a fine line of gangland violence and keeping the fuzz off your tail by obeying traffic laws in the fictional metropolis of Lost Heaven.