GamersLIVE

Game Review: Mafia - Definitive Edition - Al Caprovolone

04 October 2020 - 21:51 By Darryn Bonthuys
Debuting in an age where games were becoming more cinematic and ambitious in nature
Debuting in an age where games were becoming more cinematic and ambitious in nature
Image: Supplied

It’s the 1930s, America’s dryer than a Kalahari communion wafer, and the Great Depression isn’t that great really. It’s a depressing…depression. In that age, there was a fortune to be made provided that you were the type of enterprising fella who knew how to grease a few palms and bend the law just enough. Bootleggers ran moonshine out of Kentucky, Italy’s oldest family made a fortune and one plucky cab driver found himself neck-deep in mob warfare thanks to a kiss from lady luck on one fateful night.

Mafia was that game in 2002. Debuting in an age where games were becoming more cinematic and ambitious in nature, Illusion Softworks may have pinched some inspiration from the likes of Grand Theft Auto 3 but the end result was still a uniquely charming tale of corruption and cannoli. It may have looked like a sandbox adventure, but Mafia was a surprisingly linear experience that balanced on a fine line of gangland violence and keeping the fuzz off your tail by obeying traffic laws in the fictional metropolis of Lost Heaven.

The gameplay has also received a touch of modernization, but just enough of it.
The gameplay has also received a touch of modernization, but just enough of it.
Image: Supplied

Almost two decades later, that’s still the core game that developer Hangar 13 has reimagined. It’s still a fascinating blend of ideas, as Mafia: Definitive Edition retains the tight scripting of the original game’s shootouts and leisurely driving, sticks close to the pages of its story and otherwise plays out exactly as you remember. The best comparison for what this version of Mafia is, would be to juxtapose it against Gus Van Sant’s shot-for-shot remake of Psycho: The bones are the same, but everything else is new.

If you’re still seeking a more classic return to form albeit with all the bells and whistles attached, fret not! Mafia: Definitive Edition allows you to change the pace of the game with Classic Mode.
If you’re still seeking a more classic return to form albeit with all the bells and whistles attached, fret not! Mafia: Definitive Edition allows you to change the pace of the game with Classic Mode.
Image: Supplied

More modern visuals, even more cinematic cutscenes and a stellar sound design makes for a presentation that you simply cannot fugghedabout. The gameplay has also received a touch of mordenisation, but just enough of it. Truth be told, it’s absolutely vanilla content: You’re able to take cover, pop shots off, and there’s a basic melee system to make use of in case a goon tried to fit you for a pair of cement shoes.

The game is also a handsome made man, minus a few inconsistencies. I still think Paulie’s character model looks like someone stuffed a sack with risotto and drew a face on it
The game is also a handsome made man, minus a few inconsistencies. I still think Paulie’s character model looks like someone stuffed a sack with risotto and drew a face on it
Image: Supplied

The driving on the other hand, feels absolutely superb. Even though most of the vehicles in Mafia feel like a whale with an eating disorder as you tear around the streets of Lost Heaven, they’re period-authentic jalopies whose handling can be toggled between a more forgiving game mode and an equally satisfying simulation mode. For some reason, leaving rubber marks on a street corner with a car that predates my own grandmother is a thrill that I just can’t get enough of.

The game is also a handsome made man, minus a few inconsistencies. I still think Paulie’s character model looks like someone stuffed a sack with risotto and drew a face on it, but everything else looks fantastic even on my wheezing launch edition PS4. Lost Heaven is an authentic cesspit, the lighting effects are magnificent, and its been a while since I’ve seen classic cars sparkle so beautifully as the moonlight dances off polished aluminum frames.

Mafia: Definitive Edition is a stunning recreation of a classic game, adding competent gameplay upgrades and a polished recreation of its plot.
Mafia: Definitive Edition is a stunning recreation of a classic game, adding competent gameplay upgrades and a polished recreation of its plot.
Image: Supplied

While Mafia looks great, it sounds even better thanks to an impressive cast of voice actors who sell their multiple roles with authentic lingo from the era. Either that or Martin Scorsese is going to be very upset when he finds out who stole the script for his latest Prohibition-era film. Characters rib one another convincingly, the verbal sparring is on point, and Andrew Bongiorno carries a predictable but still enjoyable story from start through to its bloody conclusion.

If you’re still seeking a more classic return to form albeit with all the bells and whistles attached, fret not! Mafia: Definitive Edition allows you to change the pace of the game with Classic Mode. Enemies are transformed into crackshots, you’ll want to reload your gun only when it’s empty lest you lose precious ammo, and you’ll seek cover more than usual as you’ll only be able to patch up a small amount of health between action beats should you spot a rare medicine cabinet off the beaten path.

While Mafia looks great, it sounds even better thanks to an impressive cast of voice actors who sell their multiple roles with authentic lingo from the era.
While Mafia looks great, it sounds even better thanks to an impressive cast of voice actors who sell their multiple roles with authentic lingo from the era.
Image: Supplied

Combined with the thin blue bribed line pulling you over should you break the rules of the road, and Mafia easily goes right back to its roots while looking prettier than a politician in your pocket. All of that makes for at the very least, a competent game. As reliable as Mafia feels across its weekend-long campaign, there’s nothing about the game that truly stands out when compared to its superb third iteration or anything else done in the sandbox genre across the last ten years.

The gameplay has also received a touch of mordenisation, but just enough of it. Truth be told, it’s absolutely vanilla content
The gameplay has also received a touch of mordenisation, but just enough of it. Truth be told, it’s absolutely vanilla content
Image: Supplied

That makes for an interesting time capsule at the very least though, one that isn’t bogged down with endless hunts for guff (mostly as some mission-specific collectibles can be found) or live service events sprouting up around you. But beyond its excellently-produced campaign, it’s hard to find any reason to return to Lost Heaven once the end credits have rolled.

Mafia: Definitive Edition is a stunning recreation of a classic game, adding competent gameplay upgrades and a polished recreation of its plot. As solid as the overhaul may be though, it doesn’t do much else to evolve the experience beyond the bare essentials. Not that you heard that from me, capisce?

This article was brought to you by Critical Hit

Laptop Review | Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop

As gamers, seeing the green snakey, snake, snake logo light up on a new Razer device is an almost religious moment.
News
5 days ago

Talking video games with WWE Superstar AJ Styles, retro treasures and 2K Battlegrounds mania

The current WWE locker room is full of video game fans, but Styles has them beat with a passion that is backed up by the mother of all video game ...
News
5 days ago

Amazon reveals its new cloud gaming service Luna

Amazon’s officially getting into the cloud gaming space, a field of interactive entertainment that no other monopoly on a specific industry that has ...
News
5 days ago

Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires announced for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Generation next is finally about to begin, and with it comes a number of old favourites in shiny new skins: Assassin’s Creed, Halo Infinite, and NBA ...
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. 'Gupta ally Refiloe Mokoena shared in asbestos loot via Ace Magashule' News
  2. Former domestic worker to inherit Camps Bay guest house and flat South Africa
  3. Hawks nab KZN businessman in R200m Free State asbestos deal South Africa
  4. 'We can't breathe': Sodi made millions with asbestos deal as Free State ... News
  5. Asbestos audit tender: Sodi funded 'holiday for Nomvula Mokonyane' News

Latest Videos

Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in
Matric exam dates announced, non-contact sports may resume and more from ...
X