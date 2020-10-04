GamersLIVE

Esports

The International 10’s prize pool reaches $39 million milestone

04 October 2020 - 21:53 By Wessel Minnie

After months of crowdfunding through the Dota 2 Battle Pass, The International 10's prize pool has reached the $39 million milestone. To put this into a local perspective, that's R668,710,000 and counting at the current Dollar to Rand exchange rate.

The International 10 prize pool

With roughly 10 days to go before the Dota 2 Battle Pass for The International 10 ends, the prize pool for the biggest esports tournament ever has reached the $39 million milestone. Keep in mind only 25% of Battle Pass and related purchases go into the prize pool, and 75% goes to Valve.   With Valve providing a base prize pool of $1.6 million, over $37.4 million came from fans via purchases. This is, without a doubt, an incredible number, especially since the biggest prize pool in esports history was TI9's $34,330,068 which was already shattered by TI10's prize pool late in August.   The graph via Dota 2 Prize Pool Tracker below shows the tremendous growth compared to the previous Internationals.

Image: Supplied

With Immortal Treasure III released earlier this month, there are no other planned additions to the Dota 2 Battle Pass. While there is always a chance Valve might surprise fans with another addition, it is almost certain the content is complete.   The release of Immortal Treasure III caused a big spike in the prize pool for TI10 but things have been slowing down. At the current daily increase, The International 10 won't hit the $40 million prize pool milestone. This means Dota 2 Battle Pass owners won't get the extra 10 levels which would be given out if the prize pool reaches $40 million.

This article was brought to you by Esports Central

