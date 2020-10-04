The International 10’s prize pool reaches $39 million milestone

After months of crowdfunding through the Dota 2 Battle Pass, The International 10's prize pool has reached the $39 million milestone. To put this into a local perspective, that's R668,710,000 and counting at the current Dollar to Rand exchange rate.

The International 10 prize pool

With roughly 10 days to go before the Dota 2 Battle Pass for The International 10 ends, the prize pool for the biggest esports tournament ever has reached the $39 million milestone. Keep in mind only 25% of Battle Pass and related purchases go into the prize pool, and 75% goes to Valve. With Valve providing a base prize pool of $1.6 million, over $37.4 million came from fans via purchases. This is, without a doubt, an incredible number, especially since the biggest prize pool in esports history was TI9's $34,330,068 which was already shattered by TI10's prize pool late in August. The graph via Dota 2 Prize Pool Tracker below shows the tremendous growth compared to the previous Internationals.