Look forward to some hot Viking on Viking action in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

06 October 2020 - 15:52 By Christine King and NAG
Assassin's Creed Valhalla is an upcoming action role-playing video game developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft.
Image: Supplied

It’s not just the filthy Saxons standing between you and glory.

This latest trailer gives us a glimpse into the actual plot of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Turns out, you’ve got a brother who you will almost certainly come into conflict with, because that’s what brothers are for in this sort of epic tale. But also, it’s not just the fractured Saxon kingdoms you’ve got to worry about, because there’s also “the warmongering sons of Ragnar Lothbrok”. And they don’t look like they want to be friends. Then, besides all that, there’s the mysteriously threatening intrigue that will have you sporting the iconic assassin’s hood. Can’t handle intrigue without a hood; those are the rules.

Become Eivor, a fierce Viking raider torn between their duty to their brother Sigurd and a personal quest for glory.

The trailer is also the first ever to include an extra audio track for blind users; a new feature that YouTube is rolling out. You’ll find it under Settings > Audio Track > English Descriptive. The setting adds descriptive audio notes in between pieces of dialogue, so that those with impaired vision have a better idea of what’s going on, which is pretty great.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is due to launch on PC, Stadia, Xbox, and PlayStation on 10 November 2020, with the PS5 release coming on 12 November when the PS5 is ready.

This article was brought to you by NAG

