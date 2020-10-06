Look forward to some hot Viking on Viking action in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

It’s not just the filthy Saxons standing between you and glory.

This latest trailer gives us a glimpse into the actual plot of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Turns out, you’ve got a brother who you will almost certainly come into conflict with, because that’s what brothers are for in this sort of epic tale. But also, it’s not just the fractured Saxon kingdoms you’ve got to worry about, because there’s also “the warmongering sons of Ragnar Lothbrok”. And they don’t look like they want to be friends. Then, besides all that, there’s the mysteriously threatening intrigue that will have you sporting the iconic assassin’s hood. Can’t handle intrigue without a hood; those are the rules.