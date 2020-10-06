GamersLIVE

PlayStation Store game prices are increasing in South Africa and other developing countries

06 October 2020 - 15:58 By Darryn Bonthuys and Critical Hit
The PlayStation 5 is an upcoming home video game console developed by Sony Interactive Entertainment.
Image: Supplied

More than ever, video games have become a luxury. All that interactive bliss costs a pretty penny, and with a new console generation on the way, prices are only going to increase. PlayStation has decided to slap a boatload of developing countries (and a few Vikings), with a price increase on the eve of the next-gen through its PlayStation Store online store, and yes, we’re also on the list.

“Starting September 26, 2020, Sony Interactive Entertainment will update prices for PlayStation Store content in select countries to reflect current market conditions,” an email sent to local distributors stated (tip o’ the hat to MyBroadband). “As a result, the following countries will see a decrease for most PS Store content:

  • Denmark
  • Israel
  • Middle East
  • Switzerland

The following countries will see an increase:

  • Brazil
  • Croatia
  • Czech Republic
  • Hungary
  • Norway
  • Romania
  • Russian Federation
  • South Africa
  • Sweden
  • Turkey

It hasn’t been mentioned which games are getting an increase, but a quick perusal by MyBB found a few games had increased their prices, while some remained the same. In some cases, a few games had even decreased in price. Marvel’s Avengers, Need for Speed Heat, and Cyberpunk 2077 all added a few Randelas onto their price tags, while the likes of NBA 2K21, FIFA 21, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice stayed firm at their original outrageous prices.

 
 

Gaming is most likely going to reach the R1400 mark in this new generation, as Sony and several other game studios have already mentioned that rising development costs means that the $60 entry fee into a day one release of a hot new game has to be increased to $70. While not every game will be slapping an extra price tag onto its cover, those games with more hype and pedigree to their names will be looking to squeeze some extra coin out of your pocket in the near future.

Of course, you don’t have to buy a game on the day it launches, as patience and strangling the fear of missing out emotions means that you can usually score yourself a bargain further down the line. Otherwise, now might be a good time to start getting lucky in the national lottery, if you’re looking to be up to date on your gaming hobby.

This article was brought to you by Critical Hit

