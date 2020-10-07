Cyberpunk 2077 has officially gone gold, no more delays before November 19

It’s official! No more delays, no more postponements: Cyberpunk 2077 is officially coming out on November 19 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One (and next-gen later). Guess all that crunch helped. The game has officially gone gold, which means that it is playable and ready to hit the market, while CDPR works on fine-tuning the product. At long last, the journey that began so many years ago, has come to an end.

That, and I’m looking forward to Keanu Reeves teaching me how to be a criminal.