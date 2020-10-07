GamersLIVE

Learn more about Vikings with Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla podcast series

07 October 2020
Called Echoes of Valhalla, all five 15-minute long episodes are available on Spotify right now.
What’s better than listening to music while you complete some mundane, tedious chore? That’s right, actually using that wasted time to grow as a person and learn more about the world! This is the attitude I have towards all the podcasts I sink hours into every day, though I should follow it up by saying none of my podcasts are actually educational. Most are incredibly dumb but what matters is that I could be acquiring more information if I wanted to! Maybe it’s time to change my dumb ways with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s official podcast series that’s launching to both promote the game and give listeners some insight into Viking life.

Called Echoes of Valhalla, all five 15-minute episodes are available on Spotify right now. They all take the form of a dramatised drama, meaning you can expect sound effects, a smattering of narration and some hokey voice acting probably. Each episodes deals with a different aspect of Viking culture or history and we can get a pretty decent idea of what to expect if we look up the episode descriptions on Spotify:

  • Episode 1: The Sons of the Great North — Who are the Vikings? Share the way of life, customs and beliefs of these men of the North. Understand exactly what is going to urge them to leave their lands and magnificent lands to risk it all for the chance to find fame and fortune.
  • Episode 2: Dragon of the Seas — Embark on a Viking ship, travel the seas, overcome huge waves and dodge lightning! Feel the fear in an untamed ocean. If you let yourself be carried away and stave off hunger, you may be lucky enough to see earth appearing on the horizon ...
  • Episode 3: Thor’s Hammer — Set off with the Great Army to conquer English Kingdoms. Find yourself in the midst of a conquest, battles and pillages. Also discover some very special ordeals reserved for a few unhappy prisoners ...
  • Episode 4: Birth of an Empire — 10 years after the conquest and your very first victories, it’s time to start building! It’s time for setting down roots, from colonisation to trade. But in England, some are still resistant, still fighting your presence ...
  • Episode 5: the Dawn of a New Era — Viking attacks continued in England, but Alfred the Great and his troops fought back. Maybe it’s time for you to go and discover the rest of the known world?

They’re quick and dirty, giving you the necessities to maybe appreciate Assassin’s Creed Valhalla a little more when it launches on November 10. Give it a listen and you might be surprised to find that you enjoy it. There are loads of other great historical podcasts to discover and it can be daunting to find one that really grabs you. This is just the little push you need.

