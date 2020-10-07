Mettlestate Rainbow 6 Open and Pro Series announced

GamersLIVE

South African gamers who love playing Rainbow Six: Siege can register for local tournament organiser Mettlestate's Rainbow 6 Open Series. Here's what you need to know about the Rainbow 6 Open and Pro Series from Mettlestate and ASUS ROG.

Rainbow 6 Open & Pro Series

The Rainbow 6 Open and Pro Series will be played on PC. Mettlestate will invite 10 teams to the Pro Series, where there will be R2,000 in prize money up for grabs. At the time of writing, further details on the Pro Series have not been revealed.

However, you can register for the Rainbow 6 Open Series with your team, as this tournament will function as a qualifier for the Pro Series. The top two teams from the Rainbow 6 Open Series will make their way into the Pro Series.

Register for the Rainbow 6 Open Series by heading on over to the tournament's dedicated Mettlestate page. At the time of writing, there are only five spots left. Check out the announcement on Mettlestate's Twitter page.

We reached out to Mettlestate, and a representative explained: “We’ll first run qualifiers, and that’ll determine the last two teams to go into pro series. Then both pro and open series will run concurrently. And the pro series will have a prize pool of R2,000.”

As always, you should keep up to date with the latest happenings for Mettlestate tournaments by following them on Twitter, and joining their Discord server.

