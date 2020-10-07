GamersLIVE

No xCloud, no problem – you can now stream games from your Xbox to your Android mobile device

07 October 2020 - 16:06 By Tarryn van der Byl and NAG
xCloud is the working title of Microsoft's Xbox cloud gaming service.
xCloud is the working title of Microsoft's Xbox cloud gaming service.
Image: Supplied

Microsoft’s cloud streaming service launched this month for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, but South Africa didn’t make the party list. As a sort of consolation prize, however, we can use the new Remote Play streaming service instead. It’s the same, but different but kind of the same. But also different.

With xCloud, users stream content from Microsoft’s cloud servers over the internet. With Remote Play, users stream content from their Xbox One console over a wi-fi or mobile internet connection. Different, but same.

It works much like Xbox One to PC streaming, by projecting the console’s display on your Android device – although the controller can be synced to the console or your phone. I also managed to link up to my Xbox One over a mobile internet connection, but without local Xbox Live servers and data bouncing to and from the EU instead, the latency is baaaaad. This isn’t a problem on my 300+Mbps home wi-fi network, though, and if there’s latency, it’s inconsequential.

THE MUST-HAVES

  • A phone or tablet with Android version 6.0+ and Bluetooth version 4.0+
  • An Xbox console, Microsoft account, and compatible Xbox controller
  • The Xbox app
  • A wi-fi or mobile internet connection with a minimum download speed of 10Mbps

THE HOW-TO

  • Download the Xbox Beta app on Google Play, sign into your account, and connect to your Xbox
  • EZPZ!

What about iOS? That’s in beta, and sign-ups are unavailable at the moment.

This article was brought to you by NAG

$10bn later, Microsoft isn’t done buying game studios yet

Money. It’s beautiful to hold in your hand or gaze at on a computer screen, and we can never have enough of the stuff.
News
1 week ago

How Xbox Series X/S storage works

Here’s how storage works on Microsoft’s new consoles, written down in a totally not confusing way.
News
1 week ago

Xbox Game Pass clocks 15m subscribers

Microsoft confirmed the Xbox Game Pass subscriber number is up 50% since April and counting.
News
1 week ago

Laptop Review | Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 gaming laptop

Asus is no noob in the lol-so-ludicrous-level gaming laptop space.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Catching the 'Table Mountain killer': How a ranger tracked the ... South Africa
  2. 'Gupta ally Refiloe Mokoena shared in asbestos loot via Ace Magashule' News
  3. Neighbours at war over 'a lot of noise' News
  4. Two-car smash between PE man and ex-wife leaves trail of destruction South Africa
  5. Ramaphosa's endorsement of R84bn Mooikloof mega-project 'a slap in the face', ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Catching the 'Table Mountain killer': How a ranger tracked a 'killing machine'
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in
X