FIFA tips from top South African players and coach

Two of the best FIFA players in SA will be going head-to-head in a showmatch for charity on Saturday at 1pm .

The showmatch will be a best-of-three event featuring Julio “Beast” Bianchi and Thabo “Yvng Savage” Moloi. These players are some of the best in SA, and this showmatch is in celebration of LG launching its new OLED TV range in the country.

Before the showmatch, both these players, along with FIFA coach Shiaan “Shiaan1201” Rugbeer and their Goliath Gaming teammate, Muhammad Fa’iz “UnFaizdd” Mahomed, have shared some FIFA tips on how to up your game.