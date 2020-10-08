Fortnite Minor League Solos announced with headset up for grabs

SA tournament organiser Mettlestate has announced a Fortnite Minor League Solos tournament for young local gamers to enjoy. Here's what you need to know about the local tournament kicking off this coming weekend.

Fortnite Minor League Solos details

The Fortnite Minor League Solos tournament is open to SA gamers no older than 14 years. You will also need to have a valid Epic Games ID to participate, which shouldn't be a problem for anyone playing Fortnite really.

Registrations for the Fortnite Minor League Solos tournament are now open and close on Friday, October 9 at 19:00 SAST. The tournament kicks off on Saturday, October 10 at 11:00 and is expected to run until 16:00 SAST. Registration is free, so all you need to do is head on over to Mettlestate's Fortnite Minor League Solos page to enter.

There is a maximum of 88 spots available in this tournament, and it is open to all platforms, including PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and mobile.

The winner of this tournament will receive an awesome prize in the CORSAIR VOID ELITE SURROUND Gaming Headset. The headset retails for around R1,500, and will definitely up the game of any young player.

As always, you should keep up to date with the latest happenings for Mettlestate tournaments by following them on Twitter, and joining their Discord server.