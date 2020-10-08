PlayStation 5
PS5 Teardown: An up-close and personal look at what’s inside the console
08 October 2020 - 20:44
The PlayStation 5: It’s an absolute unit, it’ll be home to several exclusive games that I’d commit war crimes for and there’s still so much about it that we know nothing about. There’s a mystery on that next-gen console, one that Sony is finally and partially lifting the lid on in a new breakdown video. I’ll add more talking points below, but for now, take a closer look at the behemoth!
Your first look at PS5's internal components* that will power the next generation of amazing games. *Do not try this at home. Risk of exposure to laser radiation, electric shock, or other injury. Disassembling your PS5 console will invalidate your manufacturer’s guarantee. #PlayStation 5 #PS5 #teardown #deconstruct #hardware
- 104mm wide, 390mm high and 260mm deep.
- The front has a USB-C port and a type-A port with hi-speed USB support.
- The USB-C port has Superspeed 10Gbps specs.
- The rear of the PS5 has two type-A ports, a LAN port, an HDMI port, and a power port.
- The two rows on the front side are air vents.
- The entire rear side is an exhaust port.
- The vertical base is attached with a small screw.
- Removed screws can be stored in the base.
- The stand can be attached to the side of the PS5 with clips, and then used to rest the console on its side.
- The white panels can easily be removed.
- There are two dust catchers on the side, which can be easily vacuumed up.
- For future storage expansion, M. 2 interface with PCi 4.0 support is installed.