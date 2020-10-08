GamersLIVE

rAge and Mettlestate present the Valorant Cup with a R20,000 cash prize pool

08 October 2020 - 20:38 By NAG
rAge and Mettlestate present the Valorant Cup.
Image: Supplied

rAge and Mettlestate have teamed up with HP to host the Valorant Cup online tournament this month in the run-up to rAge Digital Edition, featuring a total cash prize pool of R20,000.

IMPORTANT INFO

  • PLATFORM: PC
  • GAME TYPE: 5v5
  • REGISTRATION: From Tuesday, October 6 at 2pm on Mettlestate. Registrations close on Wednesday, October 14.

PRIZES

  • FIRST PLACE: R9,000
  • SECOND PLACE: R6,000
  • THIRD PLACE: R3,000
  • FOURTH PLACE: R2,000

GROUP STAGE

  • Thursday, October 15-Monday, October 26
  • You will have two weeks to schedule and play all your games
  • All teams will be grouped into a round robin bracket, and all games will be BO1 (Best of One)
  • The top two teams in each group will be placed into the Final Bracket
  • The top eight teams at the end of the group stage will be placed into the Final Bracket

FINAL BRACKET

  • Saturday, October 31-Sunday, November 1
  • This is a double elimination bracket
  • Format up to the finals is BEST OF ONE, finals is BEST OF THREE

Make sure you’re following the Mettlestate and rAge socials for more information.

