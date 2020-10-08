Esports
rAge and Mettlestate present the Valorant Cup with a R20,000 cash prize pool
08 October 2020 - 20:38
rAge and Mettlestate have teamed up with HP to host the Valorant Cup online tournament this month in the run-up to rAge Digital Edition, featuring a total cash prize pool of R20,000.
IMPORTANT INFO
- PLATFORM: PC
- GAME TYPE: 5v5
- REGISTRATION: From Tuesday, October 6 at 2pm on Mettlestate. Registrations close on Wednesday, October 14.
PRIZES
- FIRST PLACE: R9,000
- SECOND PLACE: R6,000
- THIRD PLACE: R3,000
- FOURTH PLACE: R2,000
GROUP STAGE
- Thursday, October 15-Monday, October 26
- You will have two weeks to schedule and play all your games
- All teams will be grouped into a round robin bracket, and all games will be BO1 (Best of One)
- The top two teams in each group will be placed into the Final Bracket
- The top eight teams at the end of the group stage will be placed into the Final Bracket
FINAL BRACKET
- Saturday, October 31-Sunday, November 1
- This is a double elimination bracket
- Format up to the finals is BEST OF ONE, finals is BEST OF THREE
