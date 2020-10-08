GamersLIVE

Esports

Warzone Open and Pro Series announced by Mettlestate

08 October 2020 - 20:36 By Wessel Minnie and Esports Central
Matches will take place every Tuesday at 7pm for four weeks.
Matches will take place every Tuesday at 7pm for four weeks. 
Image: Image via Activision

South African tournament organiser Mettlestate, in partnership with ASUS ROG, has announced the Warzone Open and Pro Series for local gamers to enjoy.

The Warzone Open and Pro Series will work much like the Rainbow Six Siege series, with qualifiers taking place for the league.

Mettlestate Warzone League qualifier


The first Call of Duty: Warzone qualifier for the Mettlestate league is now live, and you can head to the tournament's dedicated page to enter.

This is a Quads tournament, which means you need three other players to participate. The Mettlestate Warzone League qualifier will take place for PC, PS4 and Xbox One game.

Registrations close on October 12, and the qualifier will kick off on Tuesday October 13. This will be a long tournament with a maximum of 100 teams, and a minimum of 25 teams. The end date is November 10, and registration is free.

In the tournament rules section of the Warzone Leagues qualifier page, Mettlestate provides some additional details:

  • Matches will take place every Tuesday at 7pm for four weeks. 
  • All teams will be grouped into one ladder leaderboard for the seeding season. 
  • Top 10 teams at the end of the seeding season will be promoted to the premier division.  
  • Seed 11 up to the last will play in the challenger division. 
  • At the end of the season, the bottom two teams in the premier division will need to play in a promotion/relegation match against the top two teams in the challenger division to determine who gets promoted or remains in premier division. 

As always, you should keep up to date with the latest happenings for Mettlestate tournaments by following them on Twitter, and joining their Discord server.

This article was brought to you by Esports Central.

MORE:

Local gamers to represent SA at the IESF Esports World Championships 2020

This year’s IESF Esports World Championship features teams from some 60 countries, and the December finals will be hosted by the Israeli Esports ...
News
1 day ago

The next-gen console war winner will be decided on services, not exclusives

This is the future, and it’s the service wars.
News
3 days ago

FIFA 21 Review in progress — like a Mbappe to the Head

To the surprise of many, a new FIFA game has released this year.
News
1 day ago

Amazon reveals its new cloud gaming service Luna

Amazon’s officially getting into the cloud gaming space, a field of interactive entertainment that no other monopoly on a specific industry that has ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Two-car smash between PE man and ex-wife leaves trail of destruction South Africa
  2. WATCH | Catching the 'Table Mountain killer': How a ranger tracked the ... South Africa
  3. KZN's multibillion-rand iconic Umhlanga Arch in a league of its own South Africa
  4. Warning letter for refusing to do the 'Jerusalema' dance challenge is a no-no South Africa
  5. Ramaphosa's endorsement of R84bn Mooikloof mega-project 'a slap in the face', ... South Africa

Latest Videos

“Dehorned is better than dead”: Rangers race to protect SA's rhinos with ...
Who, what, when? Brendin Horner's murder: What we know so far
X