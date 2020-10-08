Warzone Open and Pro Series announced by Mettlestate

South African tournament organiser Mettlestate, in partnership with ASUS ROG, has announced the Warzone Open and Pro Series for local gamers to enjoy.

The Warzone Open and Pro Series will work much like the Rainbow Six Siege series, with qualifiers taking place for the league.

Mettlestate Warzone League qualifier



The first Call of Duty: Warzone qualifier for the Mettlestate league is now live, and you can head to the tournament's dedicated page to enter.

This is a Quads tournament, which means you need three other players to participate. The Mettlestate Warzone League qualifier will take place for PC, PS4 and Xbox One game.

Registrations close on October 12, and the qualifier will kick off on Tuesday October 13. This will be a long tournament with a maximum of 100 teams, and a minimum of 25 teams. The end date is November 10, and registration is free.

In the tournament rules section of the Warzone Leagues qualifier page, Mettlestate provides some additional details:

Matches will take place every Tuesday at 7pm for four weeks.

All teams will be grouped into one ladder leaderboard for the seeding season.

Top 10 teams at the end of the seeding season will be promoted to the premier division.

Seed 11 up to the last will play in the challenger division.

At the end of the season, the bottom two teams in the premier division will need to play in a promotion/relegation match against the top two teams in the challenger division to determine who gets promoted or remains in premier division.

As always, you should keep up to date with the latest happenings for Mettlestate tournaments by following them on Twitter, and joining their Discord server.