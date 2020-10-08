GamersLIVE

VR

You’ll be able to play Blair Witch in VR just in time for Halloween

08 October 2020 - 20:39 By Brad Lang and Critical Hit
While trick-or-treating may be off the table this year, at least you can enjoy the creepy Blair Witch game in VR on the Oculus Quest.
While trick-or-treating may be off the table this year, at least you can enjoy the creepy Blair Witch game in VR on the Oculus Quest.
Image: Supplied

This was inevitable, right? It seems weird to release a story-focused first-person horror game in recent years and not port it to VR at some point. It’s a medium that really accentuates the “immersion” that horror game developers love to include as a selling point on their Steam page. Still, an obvious choice isn’t necessarily a bad one because putting Blair Witch on a VR system is a damn fine move.

Released last year, Blair Witch was a fantastic horror game that I really enjoyed, even if it was a little derivative of the franchise it was pulling from and had some lacklustre story elements. Still, it was a spooky game with a very good dog companion and I’d definitely play it again in VR.

Blair Witch: Oculus Quest Edition is a brand new version of the Blair Witch story, built specifically for the VR experience. Environments have been redesigned for more interactivity and to accommodate new creature encounters. A new control system and mechanics for your companion dog such as petting, and fetching gestures help immerse players in the Blair Witch story. Yes, you can now pet the dog in Blair Witch: Oculus Quest Edition.

Set to release on October 29 for Oculus Quest, Blair Witch: Oculus Quest Edition ... well, the description is on the tin. It’s the complete Blair Witch game, alongside the additional content packs for your dog Bullet, all translated for a VR headset and control scheme.

Judging by the trailer released last night, this particular version of Blair Witch has an added range of interactions with the world, including being able to draw on maps and, presumably, chuck things at enemies like any decent protagonist in a horror game. Oh, there’s also seemingly been a graphical downgrade, but considering this is running on a computer that’s attached to your face, that’s an expected sacrifice.

 
 
maxresdefault

Blair Witch: Oculus Quest Edition will cost you $30. Bloober Team has confirmed that support for other headsets will be coming in the future but there’s no confirmed date for any further updates. If you’re at all interested in Blair Witch, read our review of the original game right here.

This article was brought to you by Critical Hit

READ MORE

Logitech G launches its debut Content Creator Academy competition in SA

Hosted by game technologies corp Logitech G, the Content Creator Academy competition is a face-off between South African stream scene wannabes for a ...
News
1 day ago

The gameplay trailer for Amnesia: Rebirth is about as terrifying as you’re expecting

From the five minutes of gameplay, 'Rebirth' looks like it’s taking everything established by 'Dark Descent' and expanding it outward.
News
1 day ago

Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires announced for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Generation next is finally about to begin, and with it comes a number of old favourites in shiny new skins: Assassin’s Creed, Halo Infinite, and NBA ...
News
1 week ago

Game Review | Hades

What a time to release a game about being stuck at home.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Two-car smash between PE man and ex-wife leaves trail of destruction South Africa
  2. WATCH | Catching the 'Table Mountain killer': How a ranger tracked the ... South Africa
  3. KZN's multibillion-rand iconic Umhlanga Arch in a league of its own South Africa
  4. Warning letter for refusing to do the 'Jerusalema' dance challenge is a no-no South Africa
  5. Ramaphosa's endorsement of R84bn Mooikloof mega-project 'a slap in the face', ... South Africa

Latest Videos

“Dehorned is better than dead”: Rangers race to protect SA's rhinos with ...
Who, what, when? Brendin Horner's murder: What we know so far
X