Umzansi Esports Spring League: The winners

09 October 2020 - 12:32 By Wessel Minnie and Esports Central

In February this year, India’s biggest esports company NODWIN Gaming expanded to South Africa. Since then, a lot has happened in the world - and in SA.

With the Covid-19 pandemic still a reality, NODWIN Gaming Africa decided to delay their LAN finals for the Umzansi Esports League to next year.

However, thanks to a digital push with the Inkosi Super Cups and the Umzansi Esports Spring League, we saw big online tournaments for PUBG Mobile, CS:GO, FIFA 20 and Tekken 7 take place, with a combined prize pool of R500,000.

Umzansi Esports Spring League winners

Over this past weekend, we saw the finals of all four esports disciplines in the Umzansi Esports Spring League take place, with some great casting, tough competition and even broadcasts on GINX Esports TV (DStv channel 127).

The tournaments featured qualified teams from the Inkosi Super Cups which took place throughout the past several months.

If you couldn't catch the finals of the Umzansi Esports Spring League, you can catch up on all the action on the NODWIN Gaming Africa YouTube channel.

NODWIN South Africa revealed the winners of each of the esports tournaments in images on its social media. Check them out below:

PUBG Mobile - GODSENT Temper
 
Tekken 7 - Callym Beukes
 
FIFA 20 - UNFAIZDD
 
CS:GO - ATK

The Umzansi Esports Summer League will again feature a combined prize pool of R500,000.

At the time of writing, NODWIN Gaming Africa has not revealed the exact start time, as the dust is still settling over the Umzansi Esports Summer League.

 

This article was brought to you by Esports Central.

