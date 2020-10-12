Genshin Impact grosses more than $100m, breaks even after just two weeks

Here’s the general rule of thumb for video game success: if you want your game to succeed, you need to do two things.

The first is to copy the formula that made The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild so compelling and the second is to take that formula and stuff it full of anime girls.

The internet will begin to writhe and froth with anticipation at the prospect of two titans uniting to create one unified vision - and that’s exactly what Genshin Impact did for the world.

Releasing on September 28, the game’s only been out for two weeks and has reportedly done so well that developer miHoYo has already recouped its costs.