The PlayStation store for PS4 and PS5 is getting revamped, but legacy consoles are being left behind

12 October 2020 - 15:49 By Darryn Bonthuys and Critical Hit
Sony’s new digital store will go live later in October in a much needed revamp.
Sony has won hearts and minds with the PlayStation 4 during the current console generation, but one area where the Japanese giant hasn't shown as much polish is in its storefront. A sluggish collection of games that doesn’t have a user-friendly interface or features in comparison to Microsoft’s offerings on the digital retail side, that archaic console café, is about to get a big upgrade.

That’s according to a Push Square report, which claims that Sony’s new store will go live later this month. In addition to having a more streamlined inventory, it’s also going to be tossing out a lot of old stock from ye olde console days. Legacy games from the PlayStation 3, PlayStation Portable and PlayStation Vita won’t be featured in the new storefront which will only focus on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games.

Fret not though if you’re still gaming on those systems! Those older consoles will still have access to their library of games, through dedicated stores. PS4 themes, avatars and apps won’t be included in the revamped store, but you’ll still have access to cosmetic content that you’ve already acquired. Wishlists will also be back, although you’ll have to start over from scratch with these.

As for why this is a big deal? When it launches, it’ll be a hint as to what the PS5 user interface will probably look like, something we’ve yet to see revealed on Sony’s new console. On the plus side, at least we got a good idea this week of what hardware is inside the absolute unit of a gaming console.

