Telkom VS Gaming Dota 2 Championship 2020 results

The Telkom VS Gaming Masters championship 2020 for South African Dota 2 teams finished over the weekend, and we had the opportunity to watch the best teams in the country compete for their share of the R50,000 prize pool.

Here are the results and final standings:

Telkom VS Gaming Dota 2 results

Sixteen teams set out to become the Telkom VS Gaming Dota 2 champions in Season 8, and since the start of October, teams have been battling it out for their share of the prize money. On Sunday, 11 October, we saw the final two matches of the tournament take place, with some excellent local Dota 2 action to enjoy.

Earlier this month, Energy Esports made their way through DUC with a clean 2-0 victory, while Sinister5 knocked White Rabbit Gaming down to the lower bracket, also with a clean 2-0. Energy Esports then faced off against Sinister5, losing 2-0. Sinister5 then took a victory against eXdee Gaming to finish their upper bracket run into the grand final.

Energy then had to go through Inexorable Gaming, White Rabbit Gaming and eXdee gaming to make their way to the grand final. In the grand final, we saw a great best-of-five match between Sinister5 and Energy Esports. Energy won the first game but Sinister5 came back with a vengeance, taking the next three games to claim the title of VS Gaming Dota 2 champions.

Prize pool distribution and standings:

1st - Sinister5 wins R25,000

2nd - Energy Esports wins R10,000

3rd - eXdee gaming wins R5,000

On Twitter, Sinsiter5 announced: "After a nail biter of a series we take the win against Energy Esports in the DOTA 2 VS Gaming Grand Finals. GG's all round and thank you to the casters who kept up with all the action."

If you couldn't catch the grand final live, then you can head on over to the TelkomVSG Twitch.tv channel to watch some great local Dota 2 action from the championship.