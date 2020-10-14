GamersLIVE

Esports

ATK Overwatch team departs from the organisation

14 October 2020 - 15:45 By Wessel Minnie
Overwatch is a team-based multiplayer first-person shooter developed and published by Blizzard Entertainment.
Overwatch is a team-based multiplayer first-person shooter developed and published by Blizzard Entertainment.
Image: Supplied

Last month, the ATK Overwatch team won the Overwatch by ATK tournament, taking home the lion's share of the R50,000 prize pool. Now, ATK Arena has announced their Overwatch team is departing from the organisation.

On September 22, the team's captain, Bandit, decided to step away from competitive gaming and Overwatch to pursue other passions, one of these being programming.

On October 12, ATK Arena announced that the whole team is now departing from the organisation. For those who don't know, the team was ATK Arena's first, joining the organisation all the way back in 2018.

ATK Arena explains:

"We are sad to announce the departure of the ATK Overwatch team from our organization. Overwatch was the first team to join the ATK esports family in 2018 - we are so grateful to all the players past and present who have worked so hard to make this team a success.

"We wish each and every single one of you the best in your future endeavours Trophy never be a stranger! You're always part of the family."

At the time of writing, no additional information about the departure has been revealed.

Despite the local scene not being as strong as it used to be, with Telkom VS Gaming dropping Overwatch from their annual leagues, the team fought on and became the undisputed top team in South Africa. They even placed 5th in a European tournament not so long ago, despite a ping disadvantage.

This article was brought to you by Esports Central

Telkom is launching a local streaming service and wants you to get involved

Telkom is launching a new video and audio streaming service next month, called TelkomONE, and is calling on content producers to enter a competition ...
News
1 day ago

Telkom VS Gaming Dota 2 Championship 2020 results

The Telkom VS Gaming Masters championship 2020 for South African Dota 2 teams finished over the weekend, and we had the opportunity to watch the best ...
News
1 day ago

PS5 Game Boost improves select PS4 games like Ghost of Tsushima

Next-gen console gaming comes with a big price tag, and hot damn am I willing to pay it just so that I can make old games looks slightly better.
News
2 days ago

Umzansi Esports Spring League: The winners

In February this year, India’s biggest esports company NODWIN Gaming expanded to South Africa. Since then, a lot has happened in the world - and in ...
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Joburg's R160m M1 double-decker bridge repair 'a waste of money' South Africa
  2. 'Coloured' teacher on fraud charge for saying he was 'African' South Africa
  3. 'Show us the money': Zuma's finances in spotlight as Zondo loses patience with ... News
  4. Paul Mashatile says 'there is no plot to take over ANC' News
  5. Eastern Cape MEC Sindiswa Gomba in fresh row over honours degree bid News

Latest Videos

“We hope it will not spill into war”: Pastors pray over brewing tensions in ...
'Dirty' cops & tensions: Cele hears farmers' grievances after visiting Brendin ...
X