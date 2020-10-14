Five games you mustn’t miss on Apple Arcade, the October 2020 edition

Do you want a bit of Anime: The Game? Well, this may be just for you then. In World’s End Club you are Reycho, a schoolboy, because of course you are, and you need to go on an adventure with your friends. Where you’ll fight weird creatures (check), learn about the values of friendship (check), and you’ll get some references to baseball (check). If you’re not into anime, then this probably won’t be for you. Fair warning.

So, what is the game itself? It’s a narrative platformer from some of the minds behind the Danganronpa and Zero Escape games. And so you’ll have to control some children who have to go through some traumatic stuff. At first, the game appears to be a very linear deception game where every character is slowly eliminated for various reasons until only you remain. But then you go on an adventure through a post-apocalyptic Japan that features real locations around the country while travelling with a band of similarly aged children who are all very anime-like.

You get to do some basic platforming that involves jumping over some things, running away from some things, chasing some things, and then you’ll be stopped every few seconds for a story segment that takes control away from you. It’s essentially like a 2D visual novel with slightly more control, or a walking simulator with slightly less control. You’re not in this for the challenge, you’re in this to play an anime.

So, if you need to play through the plot of an anime while waiting for your next JRPG to drop, this is worth a shot. It’s pretty long and narrative focused for a mobile game, and so isn’t designed for short commutes or waiting in queues. Treat this one like a regular game and play it on the couch. You also want to treat it that way because the checkpoint system is rather unreliable with where it saves, and so you may find yourself replaying a few minutes of the game every time you play. So, don’t play it for a quick bursts, leave it for longer sessions.





