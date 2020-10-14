GamersLIVE

Esports

IEM New York 2020 Online: Europe — the final standings

14 October 2020 - 15:36 By Wessel Minnie
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is a multiplayer first-person shooter video game developed by Valve and Hidden Path Entertainment.
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is a multiplayer first-person shooter video game developed by Valve and Hidden Path Entertainment.
Image: Supplied

CS: GO esports fans had some fantastic action to watch at the weekend as the IEM New York 2020 Online: Europe tournament came to a thrilling conclusion. Here's what went down, as well as the final results and standings for the tournament.

IEM New York: Europe — the results

IEM New York 2020 Online: Europe took place from October 6-11 2020, with eight CS: GO teams competing for their share of the $140,000 prize pool. That's roughly R2.3m.

Dota 2 fans should all know the OG organisation, which won two The International's in a row. Their CS: GO squad, which was created less than a year ago, made it to their first grand finals. OG made their way through the group stages undefeated and beat Fnatic 2-1 to make it to the finals.

FaZe took one loss in the group stage, and proceeded to beat Vitality (a higher-ranked team) with ease 2-0 in the playoffs. On October 11 at 16:00, the grand final of IEM New York 2020 Online: Europe kicked off, with OG and FaZe facing off in a best-of-five grand final.

On the first map, Mirage, went into overtime as the teams looked evenly matched. However, FaZe took the next two maps (Inferno and Dust II) with ease to become the IEM New York 2020 Online: Europe champions. For their 3-0 win in the best-of-three grand final, FaZe takes home $70,000, while OG walks away with $30,000.

Final standings and prize pool distribution:

  • 1st place — FaZe wins $70,000
  • 2nd place — OG wins $30,000
  • 3rd & 4th place — Vitality & Fnatic wins $12,000 each
  • 5th & 6th place — BIG & Complexity wins $5,000 each
  • 7th & 8th place — G2 & Heroic wins $3,000 each

There's still more action to come for CS: GO esports fans, as IEM New York: North America's group stage is now under way, with the playoffs starting on October 18.

You can tune in to all the matches by visiting the official ESL CS: GO channels on both YouTube and Twitch.

This article was brought to you by Esports Central

Book your free tickets for rAge Digital Edition

Get ready, get hyped and get signed up for the first totally futuristic rAge Digital Edition, coming to you live from the cloud via fibre-optic tech ...
News
1 day ago

Telkom VS Gaming Dota 2 Championship 2020 results

The Telkom VS Gaming Masters championship 2020 for South African Dota 2 teams finished over the weekend, and we had the opportunity to watch the best ...
News
1 day ago

Umzansi Esports Spring League: The winners

In February this year, India’s biggest esports company NODWIN Gaming expanded to South Africa. Since then, a lot has happened in the world - and in ...
News
5 days ago

The Steam Game Festival: Autumn Edition has started

The Steam Game Festival: Autumn Edition brings hundreds of free game demos, dev discussions, and livestreams directly to your PC
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Joburg's R160m M1 double-decker bridge repair 'a waste of money' South Africa
  2. 'Coloured' teacher on fraud charge for saying he was 'African' South Africa
  3. 'Show us the money': Zuma's finances in spotlight as Zondo loses patience with ... News
  4. Paul Mashatile says 'there is no plot to take over ANC' News
  5. Eastern Cape MEC Sindiswa Gomba in fresh row over honours degree bid News

Latest Videos

“We hope it will not spill into war”: Pastors pray over brewing tensions in ...
'Dirty' cops & tensions: Cele hears farmers' grievances after visiting Brendin ...
X