iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max includes 5G, upgraded cameras and sexy stainless steel finishes

Another year, another Apple iPhone announcement that results in me having to balance my technolust with the possibility of life in jail for flogging all those organs acquired from gently murdered hobos.

Apple has just unveiled its latest collection of flagship devices, and before we even start discussing what’s inside the small slabs of doom, we have to look at the US prices for them: $999 (R16,400) for the iPhone 12 Pro and $1,099 (R18,000) for the 12 Pro Max. Ooof. I’m going to need to lure a lot of victims I mean sales consultants into my basement that has a bathtub filled with ice and rusty scalpels.

That being said, I really like the design of these new phones. Apple has gone back to the days of the iPhone 4, resulting in a hi-tech rectangle that boasts a solid and very square design that sets it apart from all the other monoliths now on the market. The iPhone 12 Pro has a 6.1 inch screen, the iPhone 12 Pro Max has a bigger 6.7 inch display and also comes in a stainless steel finish. In terms of colour, you’ll get the usual Apple offerings: space grey, the aforementioned sexy stainless steel, piss-coloured gold, and that weird pink mayonnaise finish.

Under the hood, both smartphones have an A14 chip, with Apple confirming that just like every year, this year’s phone is its fastest ever. There’s some proper speed upgrades though, as Apple’s new six-core CPU and the four-core GPU is apparently 50% quicker than any other phone on the market. Or at least until the next Huawei event when that company starts a tech-measuring contest for its latest flagship.

5G will also be supported, and this year’s flagships have a triple-lens camera set-up that contains a 12-megapixel wide lens with a f/1.6 aperture, telephoto, and ultrawide camera lenses. The iPhone 12 Pro Max naturally gets the lion’s share of the upgrades, such as a LIDAR sensor for augmented reality ... stuff and a new 12MP telephoto lens that boasts a 65mm focal length. For storage, you’ll be able to grab the phone in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB variants.

Both phones can grab video in HDR, and they’re also ditching wired charging methods in favour of separately available wireless top-up solutions such as the MagSafe. You’ll still be able to use a regular USB-plug to charge the new iPhones, as they’ll be shipped with a USB-C to Lightning cable. Sales start on October 16 for the iPhone 12 Pro and will ship out on October 23, while fans whose cash is burning a hole in their pocket will be able to grab the iPhone 12 Pro Max on pre-order from November 6 and start receiving their unit from November 13.