Cyberpunk 2077 shows off some sweet rides and Keanu Reeves’ cool motorcycle

Night City: A dark metropolis of the future, filled with cybernetically-enhanced bastards who’d sooner mindjack your brain meats rather than give you directions to the nearest penis enhancement surgeon. On the plus side, its automobile business is booming! Last night’s latest Night City Wire episode downloaded new details on the vehicles that players will be able to hop into when Cyberpunk 2077 launches next month.

You’ll have five classes of rides to choose from: economy, executive, heavy duty, sport, and hypercars.

Economy cars are your natural buyer beware clunkers that you’d find in the dodgy section of Gumtree, executive vehicles add some middle-class styling to your ride, heavy duty vehicles are weighty workhorses, and sports cars have a need for speed. Hypercars are technological peacocks, flashy and fast methods of transport with a price tag that would bankrupt a small European nation.

Here’s the cool thing though: Developer CD Projekt Red went ahead and made a custom Porsche 911 for Keanu Reeves, who plays Johnny Silverhand in the game. It’s a 1977 model, that has been updated with a century’s worth of advancements to be the unique ride of the infamous outlaw. And yes, when you purchase a car, it has Roach AI which allows you to summon it from wherever you are. Batman: Arkham Knight is currently spinning its wheels in its grave whenever anyone says this feature has never been done before.