GamersLIVE

Cyberpunk 2077 shows off some sweet rides and Keanu Reeves’ cool motorcycle

19 October 2020 - 16:59 By Darryn Bonthuys
Cyberpunk 2077 is an upcoming action role-playing video game developed and published by CD Projekt.
Cyberpunk 2077 is an upcoming action role-playing video game developed and published by CD Projekt.
Image: Supplied

Night City: A dark metropolis of the future, filled with cybernetically-enhanced bastards who’d sooner mindjack your brain meats rather than give you directions to the nearest penis enhancement surgeon. On the plus side, its automobile business is booming! Last night’s latest Night City Wire episode downloaded new details on the vehicles that players will be able to hop into when Cyberpunk 2077 launches next month.

You’ll have five classes of rides to choose from: economy, executive, heavy duty, sport, and hypercars.

Cyberpunk 2077 porsche (2)

Economy cars are your natural buyer beware clunkers that you’d find in the dodgy section of Gumtree, executive vehicles add some middle-class styling to your ride, heavy duty vehicles are weighty workhorses, and sports cars have a need for speed. Hypercars are technological peacocks, flashy and fast methods of transport with a price tag that would bankrupt a small European nation.

Cyberpunk 2077 porsche (4)

Here’s the cool thing though: Developer CD Projekt Red went ahead and made a custom Porsche 911 for Keanu Reeves, who plays Johnny Silverhand in the game. It’s a 1977 model, that has been updated with a century’s worth of advancements to be the unique ride of the infamous outlaw. And yes, when you purchase a car, it has Roach AI which allows you to summon it from wherever you are. Batman: Arkham Knight is currently spinning its wheels in its grave whenever anyone says this feature has never been done before.

The fourth episode of Night City Wire is now available!

And now for the infinitely cool addition to the game: CD Projekt Red also added Keanu Reeves’ motorcycle to Cyberpunk 2077. I’m supposed to be saving for retirement but a part of me wants to start my mid-life crisis early and buy one of these:

More of a two wheels fan? No worries, we got you covered! Go behind the scenes of our cooperation with Arch Motorcycle with the company's co-founders, Keanu Reeves and Gard Hollinger.

Gearhead or not, hope you'll get your engine revved up for the vehicles you'll see in Cyberpunk 2077. Enjoy the ride!

How many microphones does it take to make an in-game car sound believable? Check out our awesome Sound Design Team in action!

Other than futuristic horsepower, CDPR also showed off some of Night City’s fashion styles, which boil down to the following trends: Neon and chrome Kitsch, renegade redneck in the form of Entropy, corporate-functional Neomilitarism, and Neokitsch’s less expensive threads that are meant to emulate the high-end fashion of celebrities.

You’ll have five classes of rides to choose from: economy, executive, heavy duty, sport, and hypercars.
You’ll have five classes of rides to choose from: economy, executive, heavy duty, sport, and hypercars.
Image: Supplied

Cyberpunk 2077 is also coming to Google Stadia along with all the other platform versions on November 19, which is great news for all six subscribers on that service.

This article was brought to you by Critical Hit

Here’s how to upgrade PS4 games to PS5

Sony might not have the fancy marketing of Microsoft’s well-branded Xbox Smart Delivery, but that doesn’t mean certain games won’t be getting a free ...
News
6 days ago

PS5 Game Boost improves select PS4 games like Ghost of Tsushima

Next-gen console gaming comes with a big price tag, and hot damn am I willing to pay it just so that I can make old games looks slightly better.
News
1 week ago

Cyberpunk 2077 has officially gone gold, no more delays before November 19

It’s official! No more delays, no more postponements: Cyberpunk 2077 is officially coming out on November 19 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One (and next-gen ...
News
1 week ago

Learn more about Vikings with Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla podcast series

What’s better than listening to music while you complete some mundane, tedious chore? That’s right, actually using that wasted time to grow as a ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. 'I don't have anything to hide': Malema as Zondo guns for EFF leader, allies News
  2. Ex-president's wife wants out, accuses him of 'hiding his wealth' News
  3. Straight to the cop: Zondo zeroes in on Bheki Cele News
  4. 'They can go to Absa': Lucky Montana as Zondo follows the money in Prasa graft ... News
  5. Court clips Shauwn Mkhize's financial wings over Sars debt South Africa

Latest Videos

'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks
"I stole for a living": Inside the life of a reformed livestock thief
X