Ghost of Tsushima’s co-op Legends update has dropped

19 October 2020 - 17:43 By Christine King
Ghost of Tsushima is an action-adventure game developed by Sucker Punch Productions and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment for PlayStation 4.
I hope you and your samurai buddies are ready to pat all those dogs.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is a free update that adds four-player (sadly not seven-player) co-op multiplayer and a New Game+ mode that lets you start Jin’s journey all over again – this time with a fancy new horse and powerful Charms that will help you unleash devastating attacks and befriend all the dogs.

In order to activate the Legends update, head on over to Gyozen the Storyteller or just go find it in the title or pause menu when it becomes available. For the multiplayer, you’ll be able to pick from four classes: Samurai, Hunter, Ronin, or Assassin. Each class has their own set of special skills and abilities, so make sure you coordinate with your friends – you can’t all have Spirit Dogs. Once you’ve assembled your samurai squad, head on over to Gyozen for new Survival and Raid missions.

For the single players out there, who finished the game and need something to do, the New Game+ mode lets you go back to the beginning and play through again at greater difficulty. You get to keep all the gear, techniques, and cosmetics you gathered, but you also get a new horse and access to Charms, including the Charm of Canine Recruitment that lets you pat dogs and turn them into allies.

For more details, check out the PlayStation.Blog or the video below:

Version 1.1 is a free update* for all Ghost of Tsushima players. This update brings the launch of Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, a brand new co-op multiplayer mode inspired by Japanese mythology, as well as exciting new updates and New Game+ for the single-player campaign.

The Ghost of Tsushima: Legends update will become available on 16 October between 17:00 and 18:00 SAST. You’ll need PS Plus membership to play with friends.

