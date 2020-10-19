GamersLIVE

PlayStation 5 UI officially revealed

19 October 2020 - 15:16 By Darryn Bonthuys
Sony has revealed details of the official PS5 user interface that will be used to start games, chat with friends and much more.
Sony has revealed details of the official PS5 user interface that will be used to start games, chat with friends and much more.
Image: Supplied

It’s what the console looks like that matters, but what’s inside that really counts.

We’ve already seen a detailed breakdown of the PS5 internals, but on Thursday Sony focused on showing off the official user interface that will be used to start games, chat with friends and do so much more.

Here it is, in action:

Finally - here’s a sneak peek at the PlayStation 5’s user experience. This walkthrough is set in a pre-production environment, so there may be some minor changes once the PS5 console launches in November.

“We believe your play time is valuable and should be meaningful, and all the new features we’re delivering are inspired by that concept and vision,” Hideaki Nishino, senior vice-president, platform planning & management, wrote in a Sony blog post.

“The new UX introduces several new features designed to make your gaming experiences more fun, engaging, personalised and social.

“One of the highlights is a new control centre, which provides immediate access to almost everything you need from the system at a single press of the PlayStation button on the DualSense wireless controller — all without leaving the game.”

EkXzE6fXkAAk6ht

The PS5 UI also has a new feature called activities.

“Activities are displayed via on-screen cards in the control centre, which enables you to discover new gameplay opportunities, go back to things you missed, jump directly into levels or challenges you want to play, and much more,” Nishino explained.

EkXzDtCXcAEQY4-

Some activity cards can be put in picture-in-picture mode, so you can view them without having to leave the game.

''Navigating the interface, switching between games, and hopping into online matches occurs quickly, as we rebuilt the entire software stack from the console to the network to bring you a truly next-generation experience,” Sony says.

''We believe the less time you spend waiting to interact with the system, the more time you will have to spend playing games.”

Looking good! Sony’s interfaces over the years have always been sleek and stylish, and its stab at 2020 aesthetics looks sharper than ever before. Not too long to go now, until the PS5 launches on November 12 in select regions and then rolls out to the rest of the world later.

This article was brought to you by Critical Hit.

READ MORE:

ATK Overwatch team departs from the organisation

Last month, the ATK Overwatch team won the Overwatch by ATK tournament, taking home the lion's share of the R50,000 prize pool. Now, ATK Arena has ...
News
5 days ago

Here’s how to upgrade PS4 games to PS5

Sony might not have the fancy marketing of Microsoft’s well-branded Xbox Smart Delivery, but that doesn’t mean certain games won’t be getting a free ...
News
6 days ago

The Outer Worlds is coming to Steam next week

The Outer Worlds is a single-player, sci-fi RPG in which you play as the lone survivor of a colonist ship, awoken on the edges of colonised space, in ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. 'I don't have anything to hide': Malema as Zondo guns for EFF leader, allies News
  2. Ex-president's wife wants out, accuses him of 'hiding his wealth' News
  3. Straight to the cop: Zondo zeroes in on Bheki Cele News
  4. 'They can go to Absa': Lucky Montana as Zondo follows the money in Prasa graft ... News
  5. Court clips Shauwn Mkhize's financial wings over Sars debt South Africa

Latest Videos

'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks
"I stole for a living": Inside the life of a reformed livestock thief
X