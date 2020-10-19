Predator Warzone Showdown announced with R20,000 in cash

Gaming hardware supplier Predator Gaming in collaboration with South African tournament organizer African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL) has announced a Call of Duty: Warzone tournament series. It is called Predator Warzone Showdown, spanning two months of local esports action. Here's what you need to know.

Predator Warzone Showdown details

South African Warzone fans can look forward to eight weeks of action, where they can grab their squads and join weekly qualifiers on Wednesdays. The finale takes place on the Friday with a prize pool of R2,000 each week. In total, there's a prize pool of R20,000 for squads to fight over.

The top four teams in the weekly qualifier will secure their spots in the weekly finale. They will be joined by four invited "streamer" squads to fight for the R2,000 weekly prize pool. Teams will face off in a single-elimination bracket in each weekly finale. If you can't make it to a finale, or simply want to watch some great local esports action, you can do so on the ACGL YouTube channel from 19:00 SAST.

Predator Warzone Showdown qualifier dates:

Week 1: 21 October

Week 2: 28 October

Week 3: 4 November

Week 4: 11 November

Week 5: 18 November

Week 6: 25 November

Week 7: 2 December

Week 8: 9 December

Don't forget the weekly finale takes place on the Friday after each qualifier, for example, the first weekly finale will take place on 23 October at 19:00. Best of all, registration is free.

Brand Ambassador for Predator Gaming, Julia "Bish" Robson shares her excitement about the Predator Warzone Showdown in a Press Release: "Excited to see the local Call of Duty community and Warzone enthusiast get time to shine with this event. Looking forward to seeing what the "Streamer squads" have in store as it is a great opportunity to create fun, yet competitive content!"

All competitors in the Predator Showdown will unlock a brand new Avatar Kit to customise their ACGL profile. To secure the avatar, make sure you register for one of the qualifiers above.

As always, you should follow ACGL on Twitter, Facebook, as well as join their Discord server so you can stay up to date with all the latest happenings from the South African tournament organizer.