ATK Scarefest announced with bookings now open

ATK Arena announced the return of the ATK Social events earlier this month. After the first one took place on 10 October, it is time for South African gamers to mark their calendars for the ATK Scarefest event. Here's what you need to know about ATK Scarefest.

ATK Scarefest details

The ATK Scarefest event, as the name might suggest, is in the spirit of Halloween. It takes place on 31 October 2020 and will feature a LAN, food, drinks, and a DJ. ATK Arena also notes how attendees can dress up in their "most harrowing" Halloween costume, as the organizer will be giving away prizes.

You can book your ticket to the ATK Scarefest at the event's Quicket page. Entry costs R250 and there is a limited number of tickets (100) available. No under 18's are allowed.

ATK Arena explains:

"It's that time of year when the ghosts and ghouls come out to play! ATK Scarefest 2020 is here so be sure to join us for an evening of fun, games and spooky characters!"

Keep in mind a mask is a requirement for entry but since this is a Halloween party with costumes, a mask really shouldn't be a problem at all.

The event kicks off at 16:00 and is scheduled to end at 23:00 SAST.

Check out the schedule below:

16:00 - LAN Opens - As usual, we begin with the LAN segment, beginning slightly earlier due to the 12pm curfew

19:00 - Bar opens, Food served by ATK's new Cafe, On The Grind, who will be providing platters of goodies with a ghostly theme!

21:00 - LAN ends, DJ goes live and the social begins!

23:30 - Event ends

The address, in case you didn’t know, is 91 Main Rd, Claremont, Cape Town, 7708. Remember, no mask = no entry, as everyone should keep safe, with social distancing being encouraged during the event. There will also be sanitising stations to keep those hands clean.