GamersLIVE

Esports

DreamHack Open Fall playoffs schedule and group stage results

20 October 2020 - 13:47 By Wessel Minnie
DreamHack, the world's largest digital festival hosts a series of events around the world and attract over 300.000 gaming & esports enthusiasts annually.
DreamHack, the world's largest digital festival hosts a series of events around the world and attract over 300.000 gaming & esports enthusiasts annually.
Image: Supplied

Over the weekend, we saw some of the top CS:GO teams from Europe compete in the DreamHack Open Fall group stage, with excellent matches for CS:GO esports fans to enjoy. From 19 October, the playoffs will begin with some exciting matchups. Here's what you need to know.

DreamHack Open Fall playoffs

In the double-elimination GSL-style format group stage, we saw a total of four teams eliminated from the tournament, namely: sAw, ENCE, mousesports and Endpoint.

The top two teams from each of the four groups made it to the upper bracket of the DreamHack Open Fall 2020 playoffs, while the third-placed teams in each group survived to fight another day in lower-bracket of the playoffs. Check out the schedule for the first three days of the playoffs below. All times are in SAST.

19 October:
  • Astralis vs GODSENT - 13:00
  • North vs fnatic - 16:30
  • BIG vs G2 - 20:00
20 October:
  • Vitality vs NiP - 13:00
  • Sprout vs loser of Astralis/GODSENT - 16:30
  • Heroic vs loser of North/fnatic - 20:00
21 October:
  • Upper bracket semi-final - 13:00
  • OG vs loser of BIG/G2 - 16:30
  • FaZe vs loser of Vitality/NiP - 20:00

From 18 to 25 October, the teams will be fighting it out for their share of the $115,000 prize pool at DreamHack Open Fall 2020. That’s roughly R1,9 million at the current Dollar to Rand exchange rate. The winner also gets a spot in the Intel Extreme Masters Season XV – Global Challenge, where $500,000 will be on the line this December.

You can catch all the action on the DreamHackCS Twitch.tv channel

This article was brought to you by Esports Central

IEM New York 2020 Online: Europe — the final standings

CS:GO esports fans had some fantastic action to watch at the weekend as the IEM New York 2020 Online: Europe tournament came to a thrilling conclusion
News
5 days ago

ATK Overwatch team departs from the organisation

Last month, the ATK Overwatch team won the Overwatch by ATK tournament, taking home the lion's share of the R50,000 prize pool. Now, ATK Arena has ...
News
5 days ago

Book your free tickets for rAge Digital Edition

Get ready, get hyped and get signed up for the first totally futuristic rAge Digital Edition, coming to you live from the cloud via fibre-optic tech ...
News
6 days ago

The Dota 2 International 10 final prize pool is almost R700m!

The International 10's prize pool has grown to more than $40m. To be exact, the prize pool finished off at $40,018,195 as it reached the mind-blowing ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. 'I don't have anything to hide': Malema as Zondo guns for EFF leader, allies News
  2. Straight to the cop: Zondo zeroes in on Bheki Cele News
  3. Ex-president's wife wants out, accuses him of 'hiding his wealth' News
  4. 'Zondo vul'igate' - Julius Malema responds to reported investigations by the ... South Africa
  5. 'They can go to Absa': Lucky Montana as Zondo follows the money in Prasa graft ... News

Latest Videos

'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...
'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks
X