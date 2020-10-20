DreamHack Open Fall playoffs schedule and group stage results

Over the weekend, we saw some of the top CS:GO teams from Europe compete in the DreamHack Open Fall group stage, with excellent matches for CS:GO esports fans to enjoy. From 19 October, the playoffs will begin with some exciting matchups. Here's what you need to know.

DreamHack Open Fall playoffs

In the double-elimination GSL-style format group stage, we saw a total of four teams eliminated from the tournament, namely: sAw, ENCE, mousesports and Endpoint.

The top two teams from each of the four groups made it to the upper bracket of the DreamHack Open Fall 2020 playoffs, while the third-placed teams in each group survived to fight another day in lower-bracket of the playoffs. Check out the schedule for the first three days of the playoffs below. All times are in SAST.

19 October:

Astralis vs GODSENT - 13:00

North vs fnatic - 16:30

BIG vs G2 - 20:00

20 October:

Vitality vs NiP - 13:00

Sprout vs loser of Astralis/GODSENT - 16:30

Heroic vs loser of North/fnatic - 20:00

21 October:

Upper bracket semi-final - 13:00

OG vs loser of BIG/G2 - 16:30

FaZe vs loser of Vitality/NiP - 20:00

From 18 to 25 October, the teams will be fighting it out for their share of the $115,000 prize pool at DreamHack Open Fall 2020. That’s roughly R1,9 million at the current Dollar to Rand exchange rate. The winner also gets a spot in the Intel Extreme Masters Season XV – Global Challenge, where $500,000 will be on the line this December.

You can catch all the action on the DreamHackCS Twitch.tv channel