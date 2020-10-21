GamersLIVE

Apex Legends Open and Pro Series announced by Mettlestate

21 October 2020 - 16:58 By Wessel Minnie
Apex Legends is a free-to-play first-person shooter battle royale game developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts.
Image: Supplied

South African tournament organizer Mettlestate, in partnership with ASUS ROG, has announced an Open and Pro Series for local Apex Legends teams to compete in. The Apex Legends Open and Pro Series will work much like the Warzone and Rainbow Six Siege series' from the tournament organizer, and the first qualifier starts this weekend.

Apex Legends Qualifier details

Registrations for the first Apex Legends qualifier is now open, and you can head on over to the tournament's dedicated Mettlestate page to enter. Registration is free, and there's a spot in the Apex Legends Pro Series on the line for the winning team.

Registrations for the Apex Legends qualifier close on 23 October at 19:00 SAST. The tournament will begin this coming Saturday, 24 October at 15:00 SAST.

This is a Trios tournament, so you will need to grab two friends to enter. The Apex Legends Open and Pro Series will be played on PC. At the time of writing, 13 local teams have already entered.

On Twitter, Mettlestate announces:

"We teased you last week, but now we're here to bring you great news. Allow us to introduce you to the Apex Legends series Smirking face. This series will be played on CUSTOM servers."

To clear up any confusion, please remember these are Mettlestate Custom servers and not local servers. Apex Legends currently doesn't have any South African servers, so you will still be playing with an EU ping.

As always, you should keep up to date with the latest happenings for Mettlestate tournaments by following them on Twitter, and joining their Discord server.

