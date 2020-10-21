New Dota 2 hero set to release at the end of November

We haven't seen a new Dota 2 hero release since November 2019 when Valve unleashed Void Spirit and Snapfire. Now, the developer has confirmed a new Dota 2 hero will release in late November, followed by another hero early next year. Here's what we know so far.

New Dota 2 hero

At the time of writing, there is no indication what the new Dota 2 hero will be. However, in a recent blog post, Valve did reveal the release date window for a new hero as late November.

Valve explained that they know the community wants them to talk more about content they are working on. However, the developer has a variety of reasons for not talking about new content coming to the game. With that being said, they have decided to share some information with the Dota 2 community, recognizing they need a balanced approach.

On the topic of a new Dota 2 hero, Valve states:

"First is with regards to new heroes. We know the community tends to expect new heroes in the fall each year (usually released around November sometime). We are currently aiming for the end of November for a new hero release."

The developer plans to release more new Dota 2 heroes, as they are aiming to release a second new hero in the first quarter of 2021.

For Dota 2 esports fans, new heroes always bring a sense of excitement. There's no telling what these heroes will be, or how they will work. New heroes also mean changes to the metagame, and it will be interesting to see how teams adapt when a new hero arrives at the end of November.