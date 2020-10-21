GamersLIVE

Esports

New Dota 2 hero set to release at the end of November

21 October 2020 - 16:21 By Wessel Minnie
Dota 2 is a multiplayer online battle arena video game developed and published by Valve.
Dota 2 is a multiplayer online battle arena video game developed and published by Valve.
Image: Supplied

We haven't seen a new Dota 2 hero release since November 2019 when Valve unleashed Void Spirit and Snapfire. Now, the developer has confirmed a new Dota 2 hero will release in late November, followed by another hero early next year. Here's what we know so far.

New Dota 2 hero

At the time of writing, there is no indication what the new Dota 2 hero will be. However, in a recent blog post, Valve did reveal the release date window for a new hero as late November.

Valve explained that they know the community wants them to talk more about content they are working on. However, the developer has a variety of reasons for not talking about new content coming to the game. With that being said, they have decided to share some information with the Dota 2 community, recognizing they need a balanced approach.

On the topic of a new Dota 2 hero, Valve states:

"First is with regards to new heroes. We know the community tends to expect new heroes in the fall each year (usually released around November sometime). We are currently aiming for the end of November for a new hero release."

The developer plans to release more new Dota 2 heroes, as they are aiming to release a second new hero in the first quarter of 2021.

For Dota 2 esports fans, new heroes always bring a sense of excitement. There's no telling what these heroes will be, or how they will work. New heroes also mean changes to the metagame, and it will be interesting to see how teams adapt when a new hero arrives at the end of November.

This article was brought to you by Esports Central

Telkom VS Gaming Dota 2 Championship 2020 results

The Telkom VS Gaming Masters championship 2020 for South African Dota 2 teams finished over the weekend, and we had the opportunity to watch the best ...
News
1 week ago

Genshin Impact grosses more than $100m, breaks even after just two weeks

The internet will begin to writhe and froth with anticipation at the prospect of two titans uniting to create one unified vision - and that’s exactly ...
News
1 week ago

The Dota 2 International 10 final prize pool is almost R700m!

The International 10's prize pool has grown to more than $40m. To be exact, the prize pool finished off at $40,018,195 as it reached the mind-blowing ...
News
1 week ago

The Steam Game Festival: Autumn Edition has started

The Steam Game Festival: Autumn Edition brings hundreds of free game demos, dev discussions, and livestreams directly to your PC
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Straight to the cop: Zondo zeroes in on Bheki Cele News
  2. Ex-president's wife wants out, accuses him of 'hiding his wealth' News
  3. 'Zondo vul'igate' - Julius Malema responds to reported investigations by the ... South Africa
  4. Chinese bakkie won’t be called the 'Poer' in SA news
  5. 'I don't have anything to hide': Malema as Zondo guns for EFF leader, allies News

Latest Videos

'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...
'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks
X