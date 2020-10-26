GamersLIVE

Engage with rAge and ACGL and win cash and prizes

26 October 2020 - 15:28 By NAG
rAge Digital may not be the rAge you’re used to, but with three days of content planned, there is something for everyone.
Image: Supplied

ACGL, NAG, and rAge Digital Edition have a treat or few in store for you. In the lead up to the rAge weekend and over the weekend itself, ACGL will be hosting a variety of tournaments and other activities for you to “engage with rAge”.

You can expect cash and other prizes, as you compete against – and with – others in competitive gaming, treasure hunts and more on the ACGL site. There will be plenty of options and titles to keep you entertained as ACGL brings their usual venue-based engagements to life online.

While there’s still plenty to announce over the next few weeks, today ACGL are announcing three of the cash cups, with registrations happening over the next few days. So grab your team mates and get ready!

Image: Supplied

This article was brought to you by NAG

