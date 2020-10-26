Inkosi Super Cup Summer Season begins soon and you can still register

With the Umzansi Esports Spring league finishing up earlier this month, it is time to look to the future with another round of Inkosi Super Cup esports action to enjoy. NODWIN Gaming has announced the Inkosi Super Cup Summer Season, and you can register now to compete.

Inkosi Super Cup Summer Season

Registrations for the Inkosi Super Cup Summer Season opened up on 18 October, and you have until 27 October before registrations close. As with the last season, there are cups for CS:GO, PUBG Mobile, FIFA and Tekken 7 to enter.

Teams and players will be able to compete in eight weekly cups across all four esports titles, and there's a total prize pool of $2,300 up for grabs according to the Press Release from NODWIN Gaming. That's roughly R38,000 at the current Dollar to Rand exchange rate.

Teams and players will be allowed to re-enter every week and compete for the entire duration of the Inkosi Super Cup Summer Season. The top two players/teams from CS:GO, FIFA20 and Tekken 7, as well as the top eight teams from PUBG Mobile, will earn a spot in the promotion/relegation phase for a spot in the Umzansi Esports League.

NODWIN Gaming's Merlin Wiedeking states:

"Getting back with the grind! The new season is upon us and we’re elated to welcome all the new teams and players in this journey. Inkosi Super Cup is the perfect platform to test your limits before you face the big league teams and players in the following Umzansi Esports League. There’s a long road ahead and we have plenty of esports action for all of you."

There will also be broadcasts for the Inkosi Super Cup that fans can watch. You can tune in to the NODWIN Gaming Africa YouTube Channel or NODWIN Gaming Africa Facebook page. According to the Press Release, the first broadcast will kick off on 26 October 2020.