rAge and Ultimate Gaming Championships present DRIVE

26 October 2020 - 09:44 By NAG
SA's premiere annual consumer video gaming, computer, technology and geek culture exhibition.
Image: Supplied

rAge and Ultimate Gaming Championships (UGCZA) have teamed up to host three fighting game tournaments over the weekend of rAge Digital Edition, 6-8 November, including Dragon Ball FighterZ, Street Fighter V, and Tekken 7.

3 days 3 games ultimate fighters battle it out. Dragon Ball Fighter Z / Street Fighter / TEKKEN 7

rAge DRIVE is a double-elimination tournament, with events scheduled on each day of the expo:

  • Friday 6 November @ 20:30: DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ
  • Saturday 7 November @ 15:00: STREET FIGHTER V
  • Saturday 7 November @ 18:30: TEKKEN 7
  • Sunday 8 November: GRAND FINALS FOR ALL THREE GAMES

Registration is open now, and you can sign up over here. Games will be livestreamed on UGCZA’s Twitch channel.

Image: Supplied

Make sure you follow the rAge and UGCZA socials for updates and more information in the next few days.

This article was brought to you by NAG

X