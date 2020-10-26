rAge and Ultimate Gaming Championships present DRIVE
rAge and Ultimate Gaming Championships (UGCZA) have teamed up to host three fighting game tournaments over the weekend of rAge Digital Edition, 6-8 November, including Dragon Ball FighterZ, Street Fighter V, and Tekken 7.
rAge DRIVE is a double-elimination tournament, with events scheduled on each day of the expo:
- Friday 6 November @ 20:30: DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ
- Saturday 7 November @ 15:00: STREET FIGHTER V
- Saturday 7 November @ 18:30: TEKKEN 7
- Sunday 8 November: GRAND FINALS FOR ALL THREE GAMES
Registration is open now, and you can sign up over here. Games will be livestreamed on UGCZA’s Twitch channel.