GamersLIVE

Esports

Cloud9’s South African players now free agents as contracts reportedly terminated

27 October 2020 - 09:28 By Wessel Minnie
Cloud9, an esports organization with teams participating in League of Legends, Overwatch, Rocket League, CS:GO, Fortnite and Smash.
Cloud9, an esports organization with teams participating in League of Legends, Overwatch, Rocket League, CS:GO, Fortnite and Smash.
Image: Supplied

In September, Cloud9 announced they would be rebuilding their CS:GO Team Development program. As a result, the organization would help find new homes with new teams for their previous roster. The previous roster included three South Africans, namely Johnny “JT” Theodosiou and Aran “Sonic” Groesbeek, as well as coach Tiaan “T.c” Coertzen.

Cloud9 SA player contracts terminated

Cloud9, throughout the past several weeks, have been announcing their new lineup called Cloud9 Colussus, which includes one player from the previous team, Ricky “⁠floppy⁠” Kemery. They also picked up Patrick “es3tag” Hansen in what Astralis called "one of the biggest transfers on record."

However, we've all been waiting for news on the South African players in the previous Cloud9 squad. We can now confirm these players, alongside American Ian "⁠motm⁠" Hardy are now free agents. These players have not yet announced what they would be doing next, or which team they will be joining.

The reason for all this confusion is that the South African players and motm have had their contracts terminated. According to reports from Dust2 and others, this is due to a violation of their contracts by inviting unauthorized guests to the team house during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sources for Dust2 claims the team had previously received both verbal and written warnings for inviting guests to their house without permission, and recently, a player again invited a guest to the team house, resulting in termination of the contract.

The CEO of Cloud9, Jack Etienne, told Dust2 that:

"The details that really matter is this was the second offence of unauthorized guests coming into Cloud9 property after being told that this is not all acceptable. And the reason it is not acceptable is because you are putting our staff at risk."

At the time of writing, the South African players and their American teammate have not made comment. Instead, on their social media, they all said they are now "free agents".

Due to the free agents status, their P-1 visas are set to expire within 30 days, unless they are signed by another American organization. Should the P-1 visas expire, the players will be required to return home. 

It remains to be seen what will happen to these players, and which team they will be joining. We will continue to follow these South African players on their international CS:GO esports journey.

This article was brought to you by Esports Central

Inkosi Super Cup Summer Season begins soon and you can still register

With the Umzansi Esports Spring league finishing up earlier this month, it is time to look to the future with another round of Inkosi Super Cup ...
News
1 day ago

Apex Legends Open and Pro Series announced by Mettlestate

South African tournament organizer Mettlestate, in partnership with ASUS ROG, has announced an Open and Pro Series for local Apex Legends teams to ...
News
5 days ago

DreamHack Open Fall 2020 – R1.9m and everything else you need to know

Another big international CS:GO tournament is starting on 15 October 2020. The DreamHack Open Fall 2020 is an exciting prospect for fans of European ...
News
1 week ago

Cloud9 sign es3tag⁠ in 3-year contract worth R35m

Cloud9 have signed Patrick "⁠es3tag⁠" Hansen as their fifth player, in what Astralis calls "one of the biggest transfers on record".
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. 'I do not play with power': How Gayton McKenzie 'captured' key Joburg dept News
  2. Cape Town hotel taken to court over R159,000 debt News
  3. PPE fraud findings 'simply garbage': former health MEC Bandile Masuku News
  4. 'Mastermind' behind Senzo Meyiwa's murder not yet arrested: Gerrie Nel South Africa
  5. 'You can’t drink with a mask on': Why party animals shun Covid regulations News

Latest Videos

Six years on, five suspects arrested in Senzo Meyiwa murder case
Alleged Table Mountain killer's side of the story explained
X