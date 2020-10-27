Springbok Rugby Challenge 4 klaps next month, boet

GamersLIVE

27 October 2020 - 09:33 By Tarryn van der Byl
Wicked Witch Software, the company who made the Rugby Challenge game, released the digital version of Rugby Challenge 4 for download on EA Early access for Xbox one, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on 28 July.
Image: Supplied

Publisher TruBlu Entertainment has confirmed that the scrum-’em-up is launching in time for the holidays, with cover stars Siya Kolisi, Handré Pollard, and Cheslin Kolbe.

Built for the first time with the Unreal engine, Springbok Rugby Challenge 4 introduces “significant gameplay improvements”, updated rosters and competitions, new moves and team management options, and online multiplayer for up to eight players. Droëwors and a sixer of Castle Lite not included.

  • Catch your rivals off guard using set plays with 10 different moves, including cross-kick
  • Women’s Sevens Rugby with 16 international teams, including 5 licensed teams
  • Make the ultimate rugby player with both the kit creator and the enhanced player creator
  • AI formations and improved positioning of players making the game more realistic and challenging for those experienced rugby heads
  • Side-line camera angle and drop goal camera allowing for closer simulation to a real broadcast view
  • Share, download and rate players and teams using the famous Fanhub across all platforms
  • Real sports broadcasting commentary with Grant Nisbett and Justin Marshall, and French commentary by Eric Bayle and Thomas Lombard
  • Multiple game modes including Single Match, Multi-team Competition, extensive multi-year Career Mode and Be a Pro Mode
  • Over 12 prestigious competitions including the all new Women’s 7s Rugby, Premiership Rugby, Super Rugby Men’s 7s Rugby, and Currie Cup – or even create your own

Rugby Challenge 4 is an “Early Access” release which means more features will be added after launch. For the current status on what is included and on the way, visit rugbychallenge4.com

Springbok Rugby Challenge 4 is out on 24 November on PS4, Xbox One, and Switch.

