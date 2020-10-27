Springbok Rugby Challenge 4 klaps next month, boet

Publisher TruBlu Entertainment has confirmed that the scrum-’em-up is launching in time for the holidays, with cover stars Siya Kolisi, Handré Pollard, and Cheslin Kolbe.

Built for the first time with the Unreal engine, Springbok Rugby Challenge 4 introduces “significant gameplay improvements”, updated rosters and competitions, new moves and team management options, and online multiplayer for up to eight players. Droëwors and a sixer of Castle Lite not included.