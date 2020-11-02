ESC Podcast S02E03 with Castaway: Esports in RSA & Abroad

Join Kaameel Chicktay for Episode 3, Season 2 of the Esports Central Podcast. In this episode @KChicktay chats to South African Dota 2 legend and Sinister5 player, Travis "Castaway" Waters. Topics discussed include what it's like winning four major South African Dota 2 titles in five years, going overseas to make it as a pro, and the importance of mental health in esports.

Listen Here:

The Esports Central Podcast returns with a brand new episode, recorded for the 29th of October 2020. Join podcast host Kaameel Chicktay as he quizzes @Castaway on all things related to South African and international esports. Get stuck into this in-depth esports discussion with one of the top Dota 2 pro players in the country.