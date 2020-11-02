Game Review | Watch Dogs: Legion

Ubisoft revealed Assassin’s Creed thirteen years ago – it has indeed been that long, congratulations on being old. I remember being impressed at the way the game merged art design with platform mechanics. The world felt alive, organic, like nothing you’d seen before, with a virtual playground and a story providing the compelling reason to explore. Fast-forward to today and, well, Ubisoft is still making the same game. Each subsequent release ad-libs new details on top of the same basic structure. It’s no longer as fresh and exciting as it was in 2007, maybe, but is carried by exceedingly high production value. The quintessential Ubisoft experience, for better or worse.

Watch Dogs fits perfectly into this paradigm. Ostensibly GTA meets Hackerman, it ticks all the requisite Ubisoft checkboxes – semi-realistic setting with a twist, mega-evil corporation pulling society’s strings from behind the scenes, the good guys who are at best diametrically opposed anarchist freedom fighters and at worst actual terrorists, and the obligatory world map full of icons you can obsessively press X to collect. Applying these to Watch Dogs: Legion, we get London-but-near-future-police-state, Big Tech, DedSec, and well, collectibles. Collectibles never change.

This isn’t to deny Ubisoft developers’ unquestionable ability to create living, breathing worlds. Whether you’re walking amongst the populace or cruising through London’s boroughs (on the correct side of the road, Americans), everything looks, sounds, and feels suitably British right down to the casual xenophobia, innit wot. I was sometimes put off by dodgy voice-acting, made worse because I mean it’s the country that originated the language, you know?