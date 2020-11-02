rAge Digital Edition to host the Africa Games + Esports Careers Day
The Africa Games + Esports Careers Day, is a free online event that will be hosted by rAge Digital Edition on Friday, 6 November.
A CHANCE TO LEARN FROM THE BEST
The Africa Games + Esports Careers Day is an opportunity to hear from industry pioneers and experts about how they built their careers in the games industry and where the next big opportunities may lie. Speakers include a cross-section of gaming and esports professionals who work in various parts of the industry. Game developers, journalists, entrepreneurs, educators and influencers are among the dynamic professionals in the broad line up of speakers.
BROADENING YOUNG HORIZONS
Young people and parents are invited to be a part of this free virtual event that will provide a unique opportunity to discover the many valid – and potentially lucrative – career paths that are available in the gaming industry. Developed by Big5 Games, the Africa Games + Esports Careers Day brings the best of the continent’s gaming minds together, to help educate the next generation of gaming and esports stars across Africa.
Kevin Meltzer, CEO and Co-founder of Big5 Games says, “We’re emphasizing the fact that there are many career opportunities in the gaming industry. The games market is truly global which means it offers a far larger audience than just the continent. With remote work now easily accepted there are gaming career paths available across the world.
We’re hoping to get more students and parents excited about the gaming industry, so that, rather than wanting to become the next big movie or music celebrity, the youth of Africa want to become the next big gaming stars”.
WIDER OPPORTUNITIES
The diverse topics covered over the course of the Africa Games + Esports Careers Day will unpack the gaming ecosystem, including (among other things) gaming development, esports, content creation and gaming journalism.
“By discussing the entire ecosystem, we would like to identify all the avenues that can be explored,” continues Kevin. “Besides making and playing games, there are many other ways to access the industry”.
CHANGING THE NARRATIVE
Lockdown has seen interest in the gaming industry grow considerably. And investment in game creation is increasing. As one of the world’s most exciting entertainment industries, career opportunities are growing, too. But there is still a widespread misconception about the validity of gaming-related careers.
“Many parents don’t yet see gaming as a serious career path for their children,” concludes Kevin. “But it’s more than just a recreational industry. Gaming is a hugely creative space with lots of different possible careers to pursue. Like all industries, making it to the top is difficult and requires dedication. We hope we can change the narrative around gaming as a career and provide valuable advice and guidance to broaden horizons for both young people and parents”.
Book your free ticket online now to gain first-hand industry insight into the careers that are available in gaming and esports.
AFRICA GAMES + ESPORTS CAREERS DAY EVENTS @ RAGE DIGITAL EDITION 2020
|FRIDAY 6 NOVEMBER
|09:30 – 09:45
Welcome and exploring the schedule
Hosts: Glenn Kisela + Kevin Meltzer
|09:45 – 09:55
Gaming transforming our world
Host: Mic Mann
|09:55 – 10:35
Gamers: Jobs of the future
Host: Kevin Meltzer
Panel: Mic Mann, Nousra Soulaimana, Kwesi Hayford
|10:35 – 11:15
Job creation in esports
Host: Glenn Kisela
Panel: Wanda Mkhize, Warren Barkhuizen
|11:15 – 12:00
Developing games in Africa for the world
Host: Pippa Tshabalala
Panel: Dominic Obojkovits, Eyram Tawia, Johana Riquier
|12:00 – 12:40
Content creation and streaming
Host: Glenn Kisela
Panel: Sam Wright, TBC
|12:40 – 13:15
Esports: How to play in the fastest growing sport in the world
Host: Nick Holden
Panel: Gabriel Ramokotjo, Julio “Beast” Bianchi, Youssef Mohsen
|13:15 – 14:00
How to grow esports career opportunities in Africa
Host: Kevin Meltzer
Panel: Barry Louzada, Désiré Koussawo, Kofi Latzoo
|14:00 – 14:45
Journalism in gaming, esports and covering the industry
Host: Glenn Kisela
Panel: Ife Akintaju, Sam Cooke
|14:45 – 15:30
Games and Education: How to access and grow gaming at schools and universities
Host: Kevin Meltzer
Panel: Bukola Akingbade, Noelene du Toit
|15:30 – 16:00
Wrap up and questions
Hosts: Glenn Kisela + Kevin Meltzer
RAGE DIGITAL EDITION EVENT INFO
Dates: 6-8 November 2020
Tickets: Free on Howler
rAge socials: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
For more information about rAge Digital Edition, visit www.rageexpo.co.za.