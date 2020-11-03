GamersLIVE

South African indie game Project Nyx is an “experimental” multiplayer blast-o-rama

03 November 2020 - 11:38 By Tarryn van der Byl
Project Nyx is an experimental sci-fi multiplayer shooter that merges frenzied ground combat and chaotic 6DoF space battles into one seamless experience. Warp reality. Defy gravity. Push the limits.
Image: Supplied

Mixing class-based mechanics and topsy-turvy zero-gravity vomit sim physics, Project Nyx is a unique sci-fi space-’em-up that’s “unlike anything you’ve ever experienced before” and has now pre-launched on Steam to find out what you think.

“I’ve been working on this project sporadically for well over a year now,” Major 7th Games’ solo developer Kyle Lautenbach explains. “It posed so many design and technical challenges that felt almost insurmountable to overcome. This naturally led to a bit of a long-winded development cycle, especially considering the lack of funding. I have therefore decided to announce the project a lot earlier than initially intended, to see if there’s any interest out there in this type of experience. The internet’s response will help determine the game’s future.”

For more info, visit Project Nyx on Steam. Is it something you’d be into? Support local indie game development and add it to your wishlist! EZPZ.

DISCLAIMER

I know Kyle. He’s a rad guy. I’ve also played an alpha build of the game, and did some graphic design work on the Project Nyx website and Steam page.

This article was brought to you by NAG

