ACGL announces matchfinders & leaderboards with prizes for rAge weekend

04 November 2020 - 16:07 By Wessel Minnie
Image: Supplied

South African tournament organizer African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL) has a lot going on for local gamers to enjoy this coming weekend thanks to the “Engage with rAge” initiative in collaboration with NAG and rAge. There are also five cash cups to enjoy but ACGL isn't done just yet. The tournament organizer has now announced several matchfinders as well as leaderboards taking place from 6 to 8 November, where you can win some prizes.

ACGL matchfinders & leaderboards for rAge

If you don't have time to compete in all the big tournaments taking place over the rAge weekend, or you are simply a solo player looking to have some competitive fun, then the ACGL matchfinders and leaderboards are for you.

There are even some prizes up for grabs thanks to ACGL in collaboration with Apex Interactive and some of their brands, including Turtle Beach, Razer, and Roccat. Let's get straight into the details announced by ACGL.

ACGL leaderboards

The leaderboards will run the whole weekend, from Friday, 6 November at 10:00 to Sunday, 8 November at 17:00 SAST. Details such as race track and match IDs will be revealed at 10:00 SAST on Friday, 6 November.

The top spot in each of the leaderboards will win either a Roccat or a Razer product.

ACGL matchfinders

On Sunday, 8 November starting at 10:00 SAST, and running until 17:00 SAST, ACGL will be hosting matchfinders with some nice prizes. The titles which will feature matchfinders during rAge 2020 are:

The winners at the end of the day for Mortal Kombat 11, FIFA 21 and Fortnite will receive Turtle Beach headsets. The Clash Royale winner will receive R500 in cash.

