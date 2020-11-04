GamersLIVE

Esports

ATK Arena announced 12-hour LAN event

04 November 2020 - 16:12 By Wessel Minnie

It's been quite some time since we've seen a good old LAN event take place, in large part due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in strict lockdown regulations throughout the world, including South Africa. Now, ATK Arena has announced a 12-hour LAN event for South African players to enjoy.

ATK Arena 12-hour LAN details

South African gamers who are itching for a LAN (and in Cape Town) can mark their calendars for 8 November 2020, when ATK Arena's 12-hour LAN will take place. The LAN is scheduled to kick off at 09:00 and will end at approximately 21:00 SAST.

You can purchase a ticket on the LAN's Quicket page for R250. ATK Arena notes 12 hours of game time is valued at R720, so you save R470. Attendees are welcome to bring their own peripherals, but not their own PCs as those are provided.

The standard rule of no mask, no entry applies. Stations will also be sanitized regularly. On Twitter, ATK Arena was asked which game will be played. The organization replied, "No specific game, come and have some fun!"

For those who don’t know, the ATK Arena venue address is: 91 Main Road, Claremont, Cape Town, South Africa, 7708.

In September, ATK Arena opened its venue to local players in esports organizations free of charge. Now, it is great to see the organization bring back something normal in the form of a LAN. However, it is important for all attendees at the LAN to stay safe, keep your social distance, and sanitize. If you are feeling the least bit unwell, please refrain from attending.

This article was brought to you by Esports Central

