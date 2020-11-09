ATK announces Fortnite Solos tournament

ATK Arena is back with another Fortnite Solos tournament for South Africans to participate in. This time around, the Fortnite Solos tournament will feature two divisions: one for those under 18 years of age, and one for those over 18 years of age. There are also nice cash prize pools for both divisions. Here's what you need to know.

ATK Fortnite Solos tournament details

Registrations for the ATK Fortnite Solos tournament is now open, and you can purchase a ticket at R50 a pop by heading to the tournament's Quicket page. However, there's a detail we need to mention about the tickets. A ticket gets you into one session, and each of the divisions (under 18 & over 18) will have three sessions. Therefore, if you want to participate in all three sessions for your division, you will need to fork out R150.

The tournament takes place on Sunday, 15 November 2020 starting at 10:00. Tickets need to be purchased at least 30 minutes before each session starts.

It isn't necessary to participate in all three sessions for your division however, as only the best score from your best session will be added to the leaderboard. ATK Arena arena explains below:

First off, we have two divisions - an Over 18 and Under 18 division! Each will have it's own custom lobby and prize pool.

Secondly, we give you the flexibility of when you want to play! Each age division will be split into three separate sessions that you can play.

Each ticket you purchase is for a single session which comprises of two heats.

Should you choose to play in a single session, your score from those two heats will be added to make your final score.

Should you play multiple sessions, the best score from your best session will be added to the leaderboard.

If you purchase a ticket, you will also get one hour of game time at the Arena to be redeemed at a later stage. Matches can also be played both from home and from ATK Arena's venue. For those who don’t know, the ATK Arena venue address is: 91 Main Road, Claremont, Cape Town, South Africa, 7708.

The schedule is:

10am - 10:30am Setup and Warm up

10:30am - 11:00am Heat 1 (Session 1)

10min Admin

11:10 - 11:40am Heat 2 (Session 1)

30min Break

12:10am - 12:40pm Heat 1 (Session 2)

10min Admin

12:50pm - 13:20pm Heat 2 (Session 2)

30min Break

13:50pm - 14:30pm Heat 1 (Session 3)

10min Admin

14:40pm - 15:10 Heat 2 (Session 3)

20min Admin

15:30pm End

You need to join the ATK Fortnite Discord server to participate: https://discord.gg/ANzFcyB2a4