ATK Rainbow Six Siege Summer Cup announced with R10,000 prize pool

09 November 2020 - 17:31 By Wessel Minnie
The Rainbow 6 Open and Pro Series will be played on PC. Mettlestate will invite 10 teams to the Pro Series, where there will be R2,000 in prize money up for grabs.
Image: Supplied

South African Rainbow Six Siege players are in for a treat, as ATK Arena has announced the ATK Rainbow Six Siege Summer Cup, supported by Ubisoft. The ATK Rainbow Six Siege Summer Cup kicks off in the middle of November, with the finals taking place in early December. Here's what you need to know.

ATK Rainbow Six Siege Summer Cup details

Registration for the ATK Rainbow Six Siege Summer Cup is open. You can grab your team and head on over to the cup's Toornament page to register. While registration is free, there's a big R10,000 prize pool up for grabs. ATK Arena has, at the time of writing, not shared the prize pool distribution details.

The ATK Rainbow Six Siege Summer Cup registrations close on 15 November at 15:00 SAST. The next day, the group stage of the tournament will begin.

The Rainbow Six Siege Summer Cup will consist of two phases, namely the group stage and the playoffs. There are a total of 24 spots available, and teams will be divided into four groups of six during the round-robin group stage. The top two teams from each group will advance to the playoffs. Group stage matches are best-of-one.

The tournament schedule:
  • Two matches to be played in Week 1: 16/11 - 22/11
  • Two matches to be played in Week 2: 23/11 - 29/11
  • One match to be played in Week 3: 30/11 - 04/12
  • Playoffs: 5 to 6 December starting at 12:30 SAST.

The playoffs will feature a double-elimination bracket, with all matches being best-of-three, with the exception of the best-of-five grand final. Both playoff days will be broadcast, with the action kicking off from 12:30 on both the Saturday and Sunday.

ATK Arena announces:

"Welcome to the ATK Rainbow Six Siege Summer Cup! Since our last tournament, the local scene has grown and developed in ways that we could only imagine! As the year draws to a close, we can celebrate the growth of Rainbow Six Siege in South Africa with the Summer Cup!

With the Summer Cup culminating in a broadcast weekend event, we hope to continue to provide a platform for the development of the local scene and for the competitive narrative to be seen!"

It is compulsory for all team captains to join the ATK Arena Discord server, as information on fixtures, the broadcast and more will be made available there.

This article was brought to you by Esports Central

