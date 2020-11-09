REVIEW | Logitech G923 Trueforce sim racing wheel
When deciding on what sim racing wheel and pedal set to purchase, you’ll have to decide on what you want out of your racing simulator experience. Do you want to be thrown around and get a core workout at the same time, or are you all about the track times and setting personal bests? My advice on how to traverse a particular corner and shave off that definitive tenth or two of a second, is with finesse, but a setup with high force feedback can make that kind of hard.
My previous wheel was all about power, and I’d often have friends sit in my sim racing rig and get thrown around by the wheel each time they smashed into a curb or one of the other cars on the track. Sadly, many gamers still expect that feedback from road surfaces should be measured by the Richter magnitude scale for seismic events – but they’re wrong and I think Michael Schumacher would agree.
Reviewing the Logitech G923 Trueforce sim racing wheel put me back in my super happy nostalgic place, like the time I got to drive a totally revamped 1968 VW Beetle. I feel like a lot of gamers associate their first sim racing experiences with Logitech – it’s a brand that sim racing fans love, because when you buy a Logitech peripheral, you know it’s probably gonna outlast your PC or console.
So, what’s Trueforce? It’s a new kind of tech that uses data from in-game physics and audio to generate layers of haptic feedback. The result is more subtle, perhaps, than previous-gen sim racing wheels, but also more realistic and immersive. And you feel it, constantly – the engine vibration, the gears shifting, the revs dialling up and down. It’s a bummer that, for now anyway, Trueforce support is limited to three games, including Assetto Corsa Competizione, GRID, and GT Sport.
The G923’s build quality is impressive, the wheel featuring hand-stitched leather, and the pedals finished with ultra-durable brushed stainless steel and a carpet grip. A welcome addition to this model is an LED array built into the wheel showing engine revs for optimal gear shifts, generally only seen on much more expensive setups. The brake pedal offers a decent amount of resistant force to simulate hydraulics, and is on par with way more expensive pedals. The individual pedal positions are adjustable in that you can space them slightly further apart and higher or lower, although I would have preferred a wider range because I found that even when positioning the go-go pedal as far right as it would go, and the stop-stop pedal to the far left, I often clipped the clutch pedal when breaking. Sure, it may be a simple matter of getting used to, so I’m not knocking it hard here. The pedals also offer dual-clutch control, and this makes a massive difference at the crucial start of a race.
Customising the buttons and the configuration through Logitech G Hub on PC is a breeze for even the noobiest of noobs, and the console models are compatible with the Xbox Series S and X, and the PS5.