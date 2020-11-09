REVIEW | Logitech G923 Trueforce sim racing wheel

When deciding on what sim racing wheel and pedal set to purchase, you’ll have to decide on what you want out of your racing simulator experience. Do you want to be thrown around and get a core workout at the same time, or are you all about the track times and setting personal bests? My advice on how to traverse a particular corner and shave off that definitive tenth or two of a second, is with finesse, but a setup with high force feedback can make that kind of hard.

My previous wheel was all about power, and I’d often have friends sit in my sim racing rig and get thrown around by the wheel each time they smashed into a curb or one of the other cars on the track. Sadly, many gamers still expect that feedback from road surfaces should be measured by the Richter magnitude scale for seismic events – but they’re wrong and I think Michael Schumacher would agree.

Reviewing the Logitech G923 Trueforce sim racing wheel put me back in my super happy nostalgic place, like the time I got to drive a totally revamped 1968 VW Beetle. I feel like a lot of gamers associate their first sim racing experiences with Logitech – it’s a brand that sim racing fans love, because when you buy a Logitech peripheral, you know it’s probably gonna outlast your PC or console.

So, what’s Trueforce? It’s a new kind of tech that uses data from in-game physics and audio to generate layers of haptic feedback. The result is more subtle, perhaps, than previous-gen sim racing wheels, but also more realistic and immersive. And you feel it, constantly – the engine vibration, the gears shifting, the revs dialling up and down. It’s a bummer that, for now anyway, Trueforce support is limited to three games, including Assetto Corsa Competizione, GRID, and GT Sport.