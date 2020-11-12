Dota 2 EPIC League Division 1: What you need to know

GamersLIVE

Dota 2 is a multiplayer online battle arena video game developed and published by Valve.
While we didn't get to witness a The International this year, there has been no shortage of online tournaments for Dota 2 fans to enjoy. The next big online tournament is called EPIC League Division 1, with half a million USD on the line. Here's what you need to know about EPIC League.

EPIC League Division 1 details

The Dota 2 EPIC League, hosted by Epicenter, kicks off this Thursday, 12 November 2020 and will run until 13 December 2020. The EPIC League Division 1 features some of the top teams from the Europe/CIS regions, including the likes of OG, Team Secret, Na'Vi and more.

There's a huge $500,000 prize pool to fight for. At the current Dollar to Rand exchange rate, that's nearly R9 million. With a big prize pool at stake, 10 teams will battle it out for their share, and the title of EPIC League Division 1 champion.

The direct invite teams are:
  • OG
  • Team Nigma
  • Vikin.gg
  • Team Secret
  • Na'Vi
  • Team Liquid
  • Alliance
  • Virtus.Pro

These teams will be joined by two others when the qualifiers complete. The group stage (round-robin) of the EPIC League Division 1 will run from 12 November to 5 December. From 8 to 13 December the playoffs will take place, with a winner being crowned on 13 December.

At the time of writing, the exact start time of each day has not been confirmed. However, since this is a Europe/CIS tournament, South Africans should be able to catch the action without setting their alarms for the early hours of the morning.

You can watch all the Dota 2 esports action from EPIC League Division 1 on the Epicenter Twitch channel.

