Flashpoint Season 2: Everything you need to know

12 November 2020 - 22:15 By Wessel Minnie
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is a multiplayer first-person shooter video game developed by Valve and Hidden Path Entertainment.
After a successful first season, Flashpoint Season 2 is about to get underway, with some of the top CS:GO teams competing for their share of a massive prize pool. While we won't see the likes of Astralis, Heroic or Vitality, Flashpoint Season 2 still features great teams. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming tournament.

Flashpoint Season 2 details

Flashpoint Season 2 kicks off the group stage on 10 November 2020. This will be followed by a Last Chance single-elimination bracket, and then the double-elimination playoffs. An exact start time for the tournament each day has not been revealed but we do know the finals will take place on 6 December, so there's a whole lot of CS:GO esports action in between for fans to enjoy.

A total of twelve teams will compete for their share of the massive $1,000,000 prize pool. At the current Dollar to Rand exchange rate, that's well over R15 million.

Prize pool distribution:
  • 1st place - $500,000
  • 2nd place - $250,000
  • 3rd place - $100,000
  • 4th place - $50,000
  • 5th & 6th place - $35,000
  • 7th & 8th place - $15,000

With the prize pool distribution, it is clear teams need to make it into the top eight to get their piece of the pie. As previously mentioned, we won't see the likes of Astralis, Na'Vi and more compete. However, that does not mean the tournament isn't filled with talent.

The teams:
  • Cloud9
  • OG
  • Virtus.Pro
  • MIBR
  • BIG
  • Fnatic
  • forZe
  • Team Envy
  • Gen.G Esports
  • Mad Lions
  • Dignitas
  • c0ntact Gaming

It will be exciting to see the new Cloud9 Colossus roster compete for the first time since their formation during Flashpoint Season 2. You can catch all the action when the tournament starts on both the Flashpoint Twitch and YouTube channels.

