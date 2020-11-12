GamersLIVE

Fortnite Free Fire Duos tournament announced by Elite Pro Series

12 November 2020 - 22:09 By Wessel Minnie
Fortnite is an online video game developed by Epic Games and released in 2017.
Image: Supplied

South African tournament organizer Elite Pro Series has announced a Free Fire Duos tournament. The tournament name should not be confused with another Battle Royale title, Free Fire, which is extremely popular in India. This is, in fact, a Fortnite tournament. Here's what you need to know about the Free Fire Duos tournament.

Free Fire Duos tournament details

Elite Pro Series will be hosting four qualifiers for the Free Fire Duos tournament. Qualifiers are free to enter, so grab a friend and head on over to the first qualifier's page on the Elite Pro Series website now.

While registration to the qualifiers is free, you can earn a spot in the finals, which has a prize pool of R4,800 up for grabs.

The prize pool distribution is:
  • 1st place - R2,200
  • 2nd place - R1,600
  • 3rd place - R1,00

The Fortnite Free Fire Duos tournament will be played on PC. There are four qualifiers taking place this month, followed by the finals on 26 November.

The tournament schedule is:

  • 10 November  - Qualifier 1
  • 12 November - Qualifier 2
  • 17 November - Qualifier 3
  • 19 November - Qualifier 4
  • 26 November - Finals

All the qualifiers, as well as the finals, start at 17:00 SAST on the day. Go ahead, grab a friend (who is hopefully good at Fortnite) and give this local tournament a shot.

For more updates on the tournament and its qualifiers, you should follow Elite Pro Series on Twitter, and join their Discord server. You can get support from the Elite Pro Series admins via their Discord server link. https://discord.gg/NfeqYZh

