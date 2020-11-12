Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, which is the right console for you?

It’s finally here! The Xbox Series X and the Series console finally launches this week in a worldwide blitz, heralding a start to a new generation of gaming. Microsoft’s not pulling any punches this time, having clearly learnt a few lessons from the disastrous launch of the Xbox One which made that console a bit of a joke for several years.

If you’re planning to adopt a Team Green device, you may be wondering: Which console is right for me? Long story short: If you crave power, go Xbox Series X. If you’re not too fussed and more of a chilled gamer, go Xbox Series S. And now that I’ve ruined the 904 words written below, let’s dig into deeper detail on what makes each console different and how they stack up in size, power, and taste tests.

Size

Make no mistake, the Xbox Series X is an absolute unit of a device, but one that is surprisingly well-designed and deceptively compact. I don’t have the space for it to be placed vertically inside of my TV Unit, but I’m more than happy to rest on its side on its rubber nipples. It’s taller either way but less wide in both orientations as well. If you could store an Xbox One in your cupboard, I’d wager that you could do the same with the Xbox Series X.

As for the Xbox Series S? It’s around half that size and also able to fit into small spaces with ease. Both consoles need only an HDMI and power cable inserted, and you’re good to go. Personally I prefer the look of the Xbox Series S, whose slim and white finish isn’t done justice by photos.

Price

R11,999 for the Xbox Series X, R6999 for the Xbox Series S. In Facebook terms, that’s roughly 23 Samsung Galaxy S6 swap offers per hour.

Can I get a decent workout with these consoles?