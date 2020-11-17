GamersLIVE

Mettlestate announces Ultimate Fortnite Champions tournament

17 November 2020 - 14:56 By Wessel Minnie
Fortnite is an online video game developed by Epic Games and released in 2017.
Image: Supplied

South African tournament organizer Mettlestate has announced a new Fortnite Trios tournament for local gamers to look forward to. It is called the "Ultimate Fortnite Champions", and will see teams compete for a decent-sized prize pool later this month.

Here's what you need to know.

Ultimate Fortnite Champions details

Registration for the Ultimate Fortnite Champions tournament is now open. You can head on over to the tournament's Mettlestate page to enter. Registrations close on Friday, 20 November at 19:00 SAST.

You need two friends who are hopefully decent Fortnite players to enter. Registration is free and there's a prize pool of R1,500 on the line.

Prize pool distribution:
  • 1st place - R800
  • 2nd place - R400
  • 3rd place - R200

The Ultimate Fortnite Champions tournament from Mettlestate is open to PC, console and mobile players. The tournament is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, 21 November at 14:00. This is a one-day tournament, which is expected to end at 20:00 SAST on 21 November.

The exact tournament format is yet to be revealed. At the time of writing, Mettlestate has not shared any additional information, only explaining on Twitter that: "Registrations for the Ultimate Fortnite Champion tournament are OPEN. Sign your team up here to prove you are the very best."

As always, you should keep up to date with the latest happenings for Mettlestate tournaments by following them on Twitter, and joining their Discord server.

 

This article was brought to you by Esports Central

