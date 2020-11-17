GamersLIVE

SA game dev

The Brotherhood announces Stasis: Bone Totem, my bru

17 November 2020 - 15:03 By Tarryn van der Byl
An indie game developer, specializing in point-and-click adventure games like STASIS, CAYNE and Beautiful Desolation.
Image: Supplied

The Cape Town indie studio has debuted its new “thrilling and spine-tingling” Stasis sequel with a crowdfunding campaign and a free demo out now on Steam.

Much like the original Stasis and 2020’s Beautiful Desolation, Stasis: Bone Totem features retro-hot isometric visuals and puzzle-solving gameplay, and introduces new protagonists Mac and Charlie, plus their “Super-Toy” Moses who’s… some kind of bear? Oooooh.

Mac, Charlie, and their Super-Toy, Moses will scrape the depths of their resilience and descend into a sci-fi horror story that will test their resolve, their relationships and push them to the darkest corners of mankind.

In the meantime, though, the team is crowdfunding $60,000 to help make the project a reality, with almost $9,000 in the bank at publish time. The game’s expected to launch on PC in 2022.

DISCLAIMER

I worked with The Brotherhood on the Stasis expansion Cayne, and I’ve also been invited to Chris Bischoff’s wedding next year because he doesn’t know how much I can drink, lol. Because of this, I’m not involved in writing reviews of the studio’s games.

This article was brought to you by NAG

